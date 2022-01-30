Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness are sole winners in day of call-offs

By Paul Chalk
January 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
King George V Park, Fortrose, where Loch Ness play their home matches. This was the only venue to host North Caledonian League action at the weekend. Picture taken on an earlier occasion.
Loch Ness beat the weather – then Alness United – to extend their lead at the top of the North Caledonian League to seven points.

With storms and winds battering much of Scotland, all of the Highland League action was postponed, but King George V Park in Fortrose was deemed playable for Loch Ness against seventh-placed Alness.

High wind forecasts meant three North Caledonian Cup first round ties were postponed. They were Bonar Bridge v Thurso, Inverness Athletic v St Duthus and Halkirk United v Invergordon.

The league match between Golspie Sutherland and Orkney was also a victim of the weather.

Quick goals put Loch Ness in control

Two goals within four first-half minutes from Steven MacDonald and Josh Race put the hosts in front, but Alness replied on 24 minutes through Jack Davison.

United sought a leveller, but Ryan Ingram added a third for Loch Ness seven minutes before the break.

Alness kept pressing, but their second goal, scored by Michael Mckenzie, didn’t arrive until stoppage time, so it was too little, too late.

League and cup action this week

This Tuesday, a rearranged league game sees Halkirk United take on Thurso at Morrison Park, with an 8pm start.

On Saturday, Golspie and Loch Ness go head-to-head in the quarter-finals of the North Caledonian Cup (1pm).

There will also be three first-round ties in the competition – Bonar Bridge v Thurso, Inverness Athletic v St Duthus, Halkirk United v Invergordon (all 1pm kick-offs).

In the North Caledonian League, Alness United host Orkney at 12.45pm.

