North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness are sole winners in day of call-offs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loch Ness beat the weather – then Alness United – to extend their lead at the top of the North Caledonian League to seven points.

With storms and winds battering much of Scotland, all of the Highland League action was postponed, but King George V Park in Fortrose was deemed playable for Loch Ness against seventh-placed Alness.

High wind forecasts meant three North Caledonian Cup first round ties were postponed. They were Bonar Bridge v Thurso, Inverness Athletic v St Duthus and Halkirk United v Invergordon.

NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE FULL-TIME

Loch Ness 3 v Alness United 2#NCFA #NorthCaley — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) January 29, 2022

The league match between Golspie Sutherland and Orkney was also a victim of the weather.

Quick goals put Loch Ness in control

Two goals within four first-half minutes from Steven MacDonald and Josh Race put the hosts in front, but Alness replied on 24 minutes through Jack Davison.

United sought a leveller, but Ryan Ingram added a third for Loch Ness seven minutes before the break.

Alness kept pressing, but their second goal, scored by Michael Mckenzie, didn’t arrive until stoppage time, so it was too little, too late.

League and cup action this week

This Tuesday, a rearranged league game sees Halkirk United take on Thurso at Morrison Park, with an 8pm start.

On Saturday, Golspie and Loch Ness go head-to-head in the quarter-finals of the North Caledonian Cup (1pm).

There will also be three first-round ties in the competition – Bonar Bridge v Thurso, Inverness Athletic v St Duthus, Halkirk United v Invergordon (all 1pm kick-offs).

In the North Caledonian League, Alness United host Orkney at 12.45pm.

NORTH CALEDONIAN CUP ROUND 1 – 5.2.22 Halkirk United v Invergordon

Inverness Athletic v St. Duthus

Bonar Bridge v Thurso NORTH CALEDONIAN CUP QUARTER-FINAL Golspie Sutherland v Loch Ness All 1 p.m kick-offs unless stated (2/2) #NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/UWkYf0qH5i — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) January 29, 2022