Junior football: Dyce progress in Inter Regional Trophy but Banks o’ Dee’s hopes ended by East Craigie

Only a handful of games survived the weekend storms with Stonehaven’s McBookie.com First Division encounter against Longside at Glenury Park the sole league game to get the nod.

Keith Horne scored the game’s only goal in the 29th minute to reduce the gap on league leaders Stoneywood Parkvale to a single point.

Dyce recorded a great 2-1 win at Downfield to reach the quarter-finals of the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy. Gordon Norrie put the Tayside club in front before efforts from George Mead and Declan Milne saw the north-east side progress.

Banks o’ Dee lost 3-0 at Spain Park against East Craigie with a Fraser Macleod double and Grady McGrath giving the visitors victory.

Montrose Roselea lost out 5-4 on penalty kicks at Dundee North End, having had to play a man short for most of the game following the early dismissal of Calum Watson.

Goals from Marcus Lovell and Cammy Brown saw Buchanhaven Hearts also go the full distance at Forfar United before the home side prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.

Glentanar lost 3-1 at home to Broughty Athletic and Fraserburgh United went down by a single goal at Tayport.

This week’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan P-P Maud

Deveronside P-P Nairn St. Ninian

Hall Russell United P-P East End

FIRST DIVISION

Dufftown P-P Sunnybank

Stonehaven 1-0 Longside

SECOND DIVISION

Cruden Bay P-P Burghead Thistle

Newmachar United P-P Forres Thistle

QUEST ENGINEERING INTER REGIONAL TROPHY – Third round

Banks O’Dee 0-3 Dundee East Craigie

Culter P-P Kirriemuir

Downfield 1-2 Dyce

Dundee North End 1-1 Montrose Roselea (Dundee North End won 5-4 on pens)

Forfar United 2-2 Buchanhaven Hearts (Forfar United won 4-2 on pens)

Glentanar 1-3 Broughty Athletic

Stoneywood Parkvale P-P Dundee Violet

Tayport 1-0 Fraserburgh United

LEAGUE CUP – Quarter-final

Bridge of Don Thistle P-P Hermes

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Second round

Colony Park P-P Rothie Rovers