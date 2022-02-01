North Region Junior football: Dyce reach last-eight of Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Dyce reach last-eight of Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy

By Reporter
February 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 1, 2022, 10:31 am
Dyce Juniors are into the quarter-finals of the cup competition.
Dyce Juniors are into the quarter-finals of the cup competition.

Dyce Juniors’ excellent cup form continued with a fighting win at Downfield in extreme conditions to reach the quarter-finals of the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy.

With the windy weather making it extremely difficult for the players, it was never going to be a classic and it was the home side, playing with the gale in the first half, who went in front after just five minutes. A long through ball caught out the visitors’ defence, allowing Gordon Norrie to tap the ball into the net.

The advantage lasted just three minutes, though, with a Dyce corner met by the head of George Mead to make it 1-1.

Ten minutes after the restart, Dyce went ahead when Adam McNamee’s corner was nodded home at the front post by Declan Milne – who is on loan from Buckie Thistle.

Dyce manager Alfie Youngson admitted the weather somewhat ruined the match as a spectacle, saying: “That was probably the worst conditions I’ve ever experienced and it certainly spoiled the game, which was your classic game of two halves.

“The wind died down slightly in the second half and we probably dealt the better with the elements.

“We dealt with it reasonably well in the opening 45 and had a couple of good breaks when we could have added second and possibly had the hard work done by the interval.

“Unfortunately we lost Blair Johnston midway through the first half with what looks like an ankle ligament problem, which is a blow as he’s a big player for us. Hopefully Gordon Forsyth will be back for the weekend, though.

“While there were some great battling performances, I thought young Kyle Douglas was excellent in the middle of the park in what was a physical battle. He’s not long turned 17 and, while he’s started a few games, that was his first 90 minutes in the engine room and he did very well indeed.”

Next up for Dyce is the visit of Superleague bottom club Deveronside, but Alfie believes they’re in a false position in the table.

He added: “They’ve been a bit unlucky. They had a points deduction earlier in the season for listing too many trialists and, player-for-player, they’re better than their league position suggests. We played them at their place at the start of the season and, although we won 2-0, it was a lot closer than that.

“We’ll have Tom Hutchison back for Saturday and I’m hoping to add a couple of new faces as we’re pretty light in terms of bodies, even with everyone available, and – being involved in four cups – we still have a fair bit of football to play between now and the end of the season.”

