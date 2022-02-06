St Duthus and Thurso progress into quarter-finals of the North Caledonian Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Duthus and Thurso progress into quarter-finals of the North Caledonian Cup

By Paul Chalk
February 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
The North Caledonian Cup.
Only two matches survived the stormy weekend weather as the North Caledonian Cup first round was played at two changed locations.

Inverness Athletic’s home tie against in-form St Duthus was switched from Fort George to the 4G surface at Inverness Royal Academy and it was the Saints who emerged with a 2-1 victory.

Ben Bruce put St Duthus in front seven minutes before half-time when he followed on to finish after Kyle Mackenzie’s shot was blocked.

Jake Lockett had a goal disallowed for St Duthus as they pressed for a second goal.

Inverness made it a real contest with a quarter-final place on the line, but Stuart Mackay’s goal on 59 minutes gave the Tain team some breathing space.

Jason Golabek’s side kept going and pulled one back through Liam Symonds with 15 minutes remaining.

However, Alan Geegan’s Saints survived no further damage and look forward to a home quarter-final on Saturday against Orkney.

Thurso’s five-star show sinks Bonar

A change of venue was also required for the Bonar Bridge v Thurso first round tie as it moved from Bonar to Dornoch, and it was a successful day for the Vikings, who scored a fine 5-1 victory.

Aaron Wilson’s goal put Thurso ahead and that was all that made the difference by the time the interval arrived.

However, Thurso stepped it up in the second half and a brace from Saleem Bremner and quick-fire goals from Chrissy Green and James Murray left Bonar outclassed.

The Migdale side though got their name on the scoresheet when Jordan Shaw hit the net with six minutes to go.

Nairn County reserves will visit Thurso on Saturday to contest the cup quarter-final, with Golspie Sutherland and Loch Ness also in last eight action after their postponed fixture at the weekend.

In the North Caledonian League, fifth-placed Halkirk United take on second-placed title-chasers Invergordon.

 

 

 

