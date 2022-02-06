St Duthus and Thurso progress into quarter-finals of the North Caledonian Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Only two matches survived the stormy weekend weather as the North Caledonian Cup first round was played at two changed locations.

Inverness Athletic’s home tie against in-form St Duthus was switched from Fort George to the 4G surface at Inverness Royal Academy and it was the Saints who emerged with a 2-1 victory.

Ben Bruce put St Duthus in front seven minutes before half-time when he followed on to finish after Kyle Mackenzie’s shot was blocked.

Jake Lockett had a goal disallowed for St Duthus as they pressed for a second goal.

This afternoon’s goals came from Ben Bruce and Stuart Mackay. The win puts us through to the quarter final of the #NorthCaleyCup to place Orkney at home. pic.twitter.com/DiAvbZnafJ — St. Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) February 5, 2022

Inverness made it a real contest with a quarter-final place on the line, but Stuart Mackay’s goal on 59 minutes gave the Tain team some breathing space.

Jason Golabek’s side kept going and pulled one back through Liam Symonds with 15 minutes remaining.

However, Alan Geegan’s Saints survived no further damage and look forward to a home quarter-final on Saturday against Orkney.

Thurso’s five-star show sinks Bonar

A change of venue was also required for the Bonar Bridge v Thurso first round tie as it moved from Bonar to Dornoch, and it was a successful day for the Vikings, who scored a fine 5-1 victory.

Aaron Wilson’s goal put Thurso ahead and that was all that made the difference by the time the interval arrived.

However, Thurso stepped it up in the second half and a brace from Saleem Bremner and quick-fire goals from Chrissy Green and James Murray left Bonar outclassed.

Bonar 1-5 Thurso ⚽️ Jordan Shaw Dissapointing result. All the best to Thurso in the next round. — Bonar Bridge FC (@bonar_fc) February 5, 2022

The Migdale side though got their name on the scoresheet when Jordan Shaw hit the net with six minutes to go.

Nairn County reserves will visit Thurso on Saturday to contest the cup quarter-final, with Golspie Sutherland and Loch Ness also in last eight action after their postponed fixture at the weekend.

In the North Caledonian League, fifth-placed Halkirk United take on second-placed title-chasers Invergordon.