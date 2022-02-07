Junior round-up: Bridge of Don Thistle move level with leaders Banks o’ Dee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goals from Craig McKeown, David Booth, Nicky Gordon and James Bain gave Bridge of Don Thistle a comfortable McBookie.com Superleague win over Hall Russell United at Aberdeen Sports Village.

The result sees the Jags move level on points with leaders Banks o’ Dee at the top having played six games more.

Joe Burr, Jack Craig and Callum Youngson were on target in Hermes’ 3-2 Lochside Park victory over Maud while the games between Banchory St Ternan and Ellon United and Dyce and Deveronside were both postponed.

In the First Division, Fraserburgh United’s Michael Lumsden fired a hat-trick in the 5-0 win at bottom side Aberdeen University where Jordan Guild and Zak Conway also hit the net.

Strikes from Ross Paterson, Danny Black and an own goal gave Forres Thistle three points at Cruden Bay to see the Jags leapfrog Rothie Rovers at the head of the Second Division.

Lewis Taylor netted a hat-trick while Caiol Provan and Kelvin Mackenzie also scored as Burghead Thistle ran out 5-1 winners at New Elgin.

Goals galore in the cup competitions

Culter are through to the quarter finals of the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy after counters from Shaun Carrol, Liam Todd and Lenny Johnson gave the Crombie Park side victory at home to Kirriemuir.

Stoneywood Parkvale bowed out 4-2 on penalties against Dundee Violet after the teams fought out a goalless draw.

At New Advocates Park, East End reached round three of the North Regional Cup thanks to an Adam Joji brace and Josh Bolton against Buchanhaven Hearts.

Keith Horne (2), Clark Robertson and Josh Peters scored for Stonehaven in the 4-0 success at Glentanar.

Ben Cullen, Callum Clark, Shaun Gair and Shaun Cameron were the men who mattered as Dufftown dispatched Newmachar United 4-1 with Bruce Dryburgh netting the visitors consolation.

At Heathryfold, Sunnybank defeated Montrose Roselea 2-1 with Scott Burnett netting both goals for the home side.

The League Cup quarter final between Banks O’Dee and Nairn St Ninian provided the day’s top scorers with the hosts prevailing 11-1.

Kane Winton and Jack Henderson both netted hat-tricks while Lachie Macleod (2), Lewis Crosbie, Mark Gilmour and Mark Hamilton all found the net.

They were joined in the last four by Rothie Rovers, who won 3-1 at Longside with Ewan Clark, Gavin Smart and Jake Stewart getting the goals for Rovers.

RESULTS

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Banchory St Ternan P, Ellon United P; Bridge of Don Thistle 4, Hall Russell United 0; Dyce P, Deveronside P; Hermes 3, Maud 2.

FIRST DIVISION – Aberdeen University 0, Fraserburgh United 5.

SECOND DIVISION – Cruden Bay 0, Forres Thistle 3; New Elgin 1, Burghead Thistle 5.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Second round: Dufftown 4, Newmachar United 1; East End 3, Buchanhaven Hearts 1; Glentanar 0, Stonehaven 4; Sunnybank 2, Montrose Roselea 1.

QUEST ENGINEERING INTER REGIONAL TROPHY – Third round: Culter 3, Kirriemuir 1; Stoneywood Parkvale 0, Dundee Violet 0 (after extra-time, Dundee Violet win 4-2 on penalties).

LEAGUE CUP – Quarter-finals: Banks O’Dee 11, Nairn St Ninian 1; Longside 1, Rothie Rovers 3.