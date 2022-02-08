Juniors: Joint top of the league but Bridge of Don Thistle boss Steve Dolan still wants more from his side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Juniors: Joint top of the league but Bridge of Don Thistle boss Steve Dolan still wants more from his side

By Reporter
February 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:51 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Liam Burnett gets away from Hall Russell United's Jack McCombie.
Bridge of Don Thistle's Liam Burnett gets away from Hall Russell United's Jack McCombie.

Bridge of Don Thistle moved level on points with Banks o’ Dee at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague with a comfortable victory over Hall Russell United at Aberdeen Sports Village.

The Jags went in front inside the opening quarter of an hour when an excellently taken free-kick from Craig McKeown wrong-footed United’s keeper and nestled in the back of the net.

Bridge of Don Thistle’s Craig McKeown scored with a free kick early in the first half.

Thistle doubled their advantage when a fierce Nicky Gordon strike crashed off the underside of the bar.

Any debate as to whether the ball was over the line was ended when David Booth reacted first to fire into the net.

That was how it stood at the break.

Gordon added a third in the second half with a good run and fine finish, and the scoring was complete when James Bain forced the ball over the line following a Gordon header.

Dolan still looking for more from Thistle

Jags boss Steve Dolan was pleased with his side’s performance, but insists there is still room for improvement.

He said: “The first half was good, but we maybe took our foot off the pedal after the interval and it was a bit scrappy at times.

“They’ve got to keep the levels up for the 90 minutes and that was impressed on them at half-time and at the end of the game. We’ve got to try to keep improving.

“It’s another clean sheet and defensively we’ve been very steady recently with a fairly consistent line-up at the back.

“But we defend as a team, so everyone deserves a bit of credit and we’ve cut out the silly goals we were losing.”

Thistle’s Darren Forbes and United’s Dylan Grimbley compete for the ball.

Dolan was also pleased to get some minutes into key players who have been out recently.

He said: “That was one of the most pleasing things about the game.

“David Booth, who had a leg injury, played the first 45 and got his goal, Bradley Deans got an hour and we had Sam Muirhead back, who has also been missing in recent weeks.”

Focus switches to cup

Next up for Thistle is the home League Cup quarter-final clash with Hermes at the weekend and it’s one that the manager is looking forward to.

Dolan said: “There are no easy games, but this one is the kind of game we should all be relishing and I’m sure Hermes will feel exactly the same.

“With the amount of games they have in hand, Banks o’ Dee look like retaining their Superleague title, and they show no sign of slipping up, so the cups take on extra significance.

“It’ll probably come down to who turns up on the day, so everyone needs to be at it come Saturday and hopefully we’ll get the outcome we want.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]