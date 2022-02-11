Junior football: Banks o’ Dee look to keep up the pace at Superleague summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Junior football: Banks o’ Dee look to keep up the pace at Superleague summit

By Reporter
February 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee face Deveronside at Spain Park this Saturday.
It’s top versus bottom in the McBookie.com Superleague when Deveronside travel to Spain Park to face reigning champions Banks o’ Dee on their own ground with the hosts bidding move clear of the chasing pack once again.

At Links Park, Montrose Roselea welcome Ellon United, with Maud travelling to Banchory St. Ternan and Hall Russell United entertaining East End.

In the First Division, Stonehaven can leapfrog leaders Stoneywood Parkvale with victory against Longside at Glenury Park while in the other game Buchanhaven Hearts are at home to Aberdeen University.

Juniors: Joint top of the league but Bridge of Don Thistle boss Steve Dolan still wants more from his side

Forres Thistle can extend their advantage at the head of the Second Division when host Glentanar while Burghead Thistle go to Cruden Bay and New Elgin are at home to Islavale.

The semi-finalists in the League Cup will be confirmed after Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes battle it out at Aberdeen Sports Village and Culter welcome Dufftown to Crombie Park.

There’s a trio of North Regional Cup second round ties with Colony Park at home to Rothie Rovers in what should be an entertaining clash, Dyce attempting to play Nairn St Ninian at Ian Mair Park after last week’s postponement and at Arjo Wiggins Park, it’s Stoneywood Parkvale versus Whitehills.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.

