Junior football: Banks o’ Dee look to keep up the pace at Superleague summit

It’s top versus bottom in the McBookie.com Superleague when Deveronside travel to Spain Park to face reigning champions Banks o’ Dee on their own ground with the hosts bidding move clear of the chasing pack once again.

At Links Park, Montrose Roselea welcome Ellon United, with Maud travelling to Banchory St. Ternan and Hall Russell United entertaining East End.

In the First Division, Stonehaven can leapfrog leaders Stoneywood Parkvale with victory against Longside at Glenury Park while in the other game Buchanhaven Hearts are at home to Aberdeen University.

Forres Thistle can extend their advantage at the head of the Second Division when host Glentanar while Burghead Thistle go to Cruden Bay and New Elgin are at home to Islavale.

The semi-finalists in the League Cup will be confirmed after Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes battle it out at Aberdeen Sports Village and Culter welcome Dufftown to Crombie Park.

There’s a trio of North Regional Cup second round ties with Colony Park at home to Rothie Rovers in what should be an entertaining clash, Dyce attempting to play Nairn St Ninian at Ian Mair Park after last week’s postponement and at Arjo Wiggins Park, it’s Stoneywood Parkvale versus Whitehills.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.