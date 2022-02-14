North Region Junior football: Banks o’ Dee three clear at top of Superleague

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Champions Banks o’ Dee moved three points clear at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague after a comfortable Spain Park victory against bottom side Deveronside.

A Jack Henderson hat-trick and strikes from Neale Allan, Lewis Crosbie and Rob Armstrong secured the win for Dee.

East End ran out 3-1 winners at Hall Russell United thanks to goals from Connor Wood (2) and Josh Bolton, while Andy Stewart and Andrew Close were on target as Banchory St. Ternan defeated Maud 2-1 at Pleasure Park.

It was a point apiece at Links Park with Keiran Thomson on the mark for Montrose Roselea and Ryan Shand levelling for Ellon United.

At Glenury Park, goals from Adam MacLennan, Wayne Barron, Keith Horne and Josh Peters against Longside saw Stonehaven leapfrog Stoneywood Parkvale at the head of the First Division table, Hive winning 4-1.

Second Division leaders Forres Thistle moved four points clear at the top with Matty Davidson (3), Ross Paterson (2), Aaron McLellan and Brandon Hutcheson all on the scoresheet in the 7-0 thumping over Glentanar.

Aiden Ritchie and Adam McKenzie scored to give Buchanhaven Hearts the points at home to foot-of-the-table Aberdeen University.

Burghead Thistle won at Cruden Bay thanks to goals from Kelvin Mackenzie and James Fraser, while it was a share of the spoils at New Elgin, where Islavale were the visitors. The hosts, who had Robert Forsyth red carded after the final whistle, led through Blair Tulloch and Stewart McLaren, before Matty Nicol and Sam Mair salvaged a point.

In the League Cup, efforts from Craig McKeown, Chris Angus and an own goal gave Bridge of Don Thistle a last-eight success over Hermes. The Jags now travel to Rothie Rovers next month, while Culter’s reward for their 5-2 Crombie Park success against Dufftown is a trip to Banks o’ Dee.

Elliot Duff ran riot for the home side, scoring four, while Ryan Stuart also found the target. Ben Cullen and James Stables replied for the visitors, who had Callum Clark sent off early in the second half.

In round two of the North Regional Cup, Jamie McKinnon and Keith Walker were the men who mattered as Rothie Rovers won at top-flight Colony Park, while Ryan Wallace, Jordan Leyden and Declan Milne were the Dyce marksmen in the 3-1 Ian Mair Park success against Nairn St. Ninian.

At Arjo Wiggins Park, where Whiltehills were the visitors, Stoneywood Parkvale racked up double figures, with Mark Galashan (3), Neale Davidson (2), Ross Donald (2), Curtis Kane, James Olufome and Martyn Paul all on target.

The quarter-final draw of the competition resulted in ties between Stonehaven v Stoneywood Parkvale, Sunnybank v Dyce, Dufftown v Rothie Rovers, and East End v Banks o’ Dee.

McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 2-1 Maud

Banks o’ Dee 6-0 Deveronside

Hall Russell United 1-3 East End

Montrose Roselea 1-1 Ellon United

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts 2-0 Aberdeen University

Stonehaven 4-1 Longside

SECOND DIVISION

Cruden Bay 0-2 Burghead Thistle

Forres Thistle 7-0 Glentanar

New Elgin 2-2 Islavale

LEAGUE CUP QUARTER-FINALS

Bridge of Don Thistle 3-0 Hermes

Culter 5-2 Dufftown

NORTH REGIONAL CUP 2ND ROUND

Colony Park 0-2 Rothie Rovers

Dyce 3-1 Nairn St. Ninian

Stoneywood Parkvale 10-0 Whitehills