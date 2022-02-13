North Caledonian League: Halkirk United knock holders Invergordon out of North Caledonian Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North Caledonian League: Halkirk United knock holders Invergordon out of North Caledonian Cup

By Reporter
February 13, 2022, 1:35 pm
Three teams are through to the North Caledonian Cup semi-finals.
Halkirk United knocked North Caledonian Cup holders Invergordon out of the competition on Saturday, coming through their first round tie as 3-1 winners.

The home side had already beaten title contenders Invergordon in the league this season, and they continued a recent good run of form to progress and set up a quarter-final clash with Alness United.

Goals from Ryan Sutherland and Jonah Martens before the break, then a Martens penalty with 17 minutes to go, had the Anglers well in control of the match, before Invergordon – who were playing their first game since January 22 – bagged a 94th-minute consolation.

With the Halkirk-Alness quarter-final still to come on February 26, Saturday saw the other three quarter-final clashes matches take place.

Golspie Sutherland beat Loch Ness 3-1. First half goals from Miller Mackay and Shaun Urquhart had the home side in front, but they were pegged back by Darren MacGregor, before Sam Mackay sealed victory in the 82nd minute.

Thurso drew 1-1 with Nairn County Reserves – with the visitors’ Robbie Lean scoring on 24 minutes before Grant Aitkenhead levelled five minutes later – before Nairn won 5-4 on penalties, while St Duthus beat Orkney 2-0 via Ben Bruce goals in each half.

Meanwhile, the league clash between Inverness Athletic and Bonar Bridge was postponed.

 

