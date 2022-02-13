North Caledonian League: Halkirk United knock holders Invergordon out of North Caledonian Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Halkirk United knocked North Caledonian Cup holders Invergordon out of the competition on Saturday, coming through their first round tie as 3-1 winners.

The home side had already beaten title contenders Invergordon in the league this season, and they continued a recent good run of form to progress and set up a quarter-final clash with Alness United.

Goals from Ryan Sutherland and Jonah Martens before the break, then a Martens penalty with 17 minutes to go, had the Anglers well in control of the match, before Invergordon – who were playing their first game since January 22 – bagged a 94th-minute consolation.

With the Halkirk-Alness quarter-final still to come on February 26, Saturday saw the other three quarter-final clashes matches take place.

Golspie Sutherland beat Loch Ness 3-1. First half goals from Miller Mackay and Shaun Urquhart had the home side in front, but they were pegged back by Darren MacGregor, before Sam Mackay sealed victory in the 82nd minute.

Thurso drew 1-1 with Nairn County Reserves – with the visitors’ Robbie Lean scoring on 24 minutes before Grant Aitkenhead levelled five minutes later – before Nairn won 5-4 on penalties, while St Duthus beat Orkney 2-0 via Ben Bruce goals in each half.

Meanwhile, the league clash between Inverness Athletic and Bonar Bridge was postponed.

