North Region Junior football: Four-goal Elliot Duff helps Culter through to last four of the League Cup

Four-goal Elliot Duff was the hero as Culter brushed aside the challenge of Dufftown at Crombie Park to reach the last four of the League Cup.

Following Culter’s victory, they will make the trip to Banks o’ Dee next month.

The home side went in front in the 12th minute when Lenny Johnson’s cross was met by Ryan Smar, who was left with a simple finish.

After Culter went close for a second from a Shaun Carroll free-kick, the visitors equalised in 26 minutes when Ben Cullen’s cross-cum-shot deceived keeper Peter Tait and ended up in the back of the net.

A minute later, the home side regained their advantage when Duff broke and slotted the ball home, which is how it stood at the interval.

Early in the second half, Dufftown were dealt a blow when Callum Clark was red carded after a late tackle on Neal McTavish.

However, five minutes later the 10 men equalised when James Stables bent an excellent free-kick beyond the diving Tait.

Again, there was an immediate response with a brilliant solo effort from Duff, who cut in from the left before shooting home from an acute angle.

With 20 minutes remaining, Johnson was upended in the area and Duff slotted home the resultant penalty to complete his hat-trick.

Eight minutes later, the scoring was complete with Duff showing great footwork before firing an unstoppable shot into the net.

Culter boss pleased with cup progress

Afterwards Culter boss Lee Youngson said. “I’m pleased with the result and the performance.

“I felt we should’ve been out of sight in the first 30 minutes, but a combination of poor finishing and good defending from Dufftown kept it at 2-1 going into the break.

“For a spell in the second half, we moved the ball well and went racing into a 5-2 lead and Dufftown going down to 10 men made it difficult for them.

“I felt we had a few good performers. Elliot caused major problems all afternoon and got himself another four goals, so he’d be the pick of the lot.

“Neal and Lenny also played well, both coming in after not starting the last few matches. It was also good to see Shaun Carroll coming through another 90 minutes, he had another good game.

“Overall, there were plenty positives and good to get another win.

“We’re pleased to be into the semi-finals of the Grill Cup. Alongside the quarter- finals of the Inter-Regional and the first round of the League Cup, it gives us plenty to play for as we drive into the latter stages of the season.”