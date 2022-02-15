North Region Junior football: Four-goal Elliot Duff helps Culter through to last four of the League Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North Region Junior football: Four-goal Elliot Duff helps Culter through to last four of the League Cup

By Reporter
February 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 15, 2022, 11:49 am
Elliot Duff is congratulated by his team-mates
Elliot Duff is congratulated by his team-mates

Four-goal Elliot Duff was the hero as Culter brushed aside the challenge of Dufftown at Crombie Park to reach the last four of the League Cup.

Following Culter’s victory, they will make the trip to Banks o’ Dee next month.

The home side went in front in the 12th minute when Lenny Johnson’s cross was met by Ryan Smar, who was left with a simple finish.

After Culter went close for a second from a Shaun Carroll free-kick, the visitors equalised in 26 minutes when Ben Cullen’s cross-cum-shot deceived keeper Peter Tait and ended up in the back of the net.

Dufftown celebrate their equaliser

A minute later, the home side regained their advantage when Duff broke and slotted the ball home, which is how it stood at the interval.

Early in the second half, Dufftown were dealt a blow when Callum Clark was red carded after a late tackle on Neal McTavish.

However, five minutes later the 10 men equalised when James Stables bent an excellent free-kick beyond the diving Tait.

Mark Thomson of Dufftown closes down Culter’s William Mathers

Again, there was an immediate response with a brilliant solo effort from Duff, who cut in from the left before shooting home from an acute angle.

With 20 minutes remaining, Johnson was upended in the area and Duff slotted home the resultant penalty to complete his hat-trick.

Eight minutes later, the scoring was complete with Duff showing great footwork before firing an unstoppable shot into the net.

Culter boss pleased with cup progress

Afterwards Culter boss Lee Youngson said. “I’m pleased with the result and the performance.

“I felt we should’ve been out of sight in the first 30 minutes, but a combination of poor finishing and good defending from Dufftown kept it at 2-1 going into the break.

“For a spell in the second half, we moved the ball well and went racing into a 5-2 lead and Dufftown going down to 10 men made it difficult for them.

“I felt we had a few good performers. Elliot caused major problems all afternoon and got himself another four goals, so he’d be the pick of the lot.

“Neal and Lenny also played well, both coming in after not starting the last few matches. It was also good to see Shaun Carroll coming through another 90 minutes, he had another good game.

“Overall, there were plenty positives and good to get another win.

“We’re pleased to be into the semi-finals of the Grill Cup. Alongside the quarter- finals of the Inter-Regional and the first round of the League Cup, it gives us plenty to play for as we drive into the latter stages of the season.”

