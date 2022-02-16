Scotland Women’s hopes of defending the Pinatar Cup shattered as opening game ends in 3-1 defeat to Wales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Women can no longer hope to defend the Pinatar Cup as their campaign started with a poor 3-1 defeat to Wales in Spain.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side took the lead just before half-time with a Lana Clelland header, but Wales responded immediately through a Jess Fishlock penalty.

Goals from Fishlock and Natasha Harding in the second half sealed the win for Wales, and their first victory over Scotland since 1996.

Martinez Losa’s side can no longer win the cup competition like they did in 2020, as Scotland will now enter the 5th-8th play-off places. They will play the loser of Slovakia v Belgium on Saturday.

Today’s defeat in Spain means Scotland are without a win from their last four matches, having lost three.

Slow first half

Martinez Losa opted for five at the back, with Glasgow City’s Jenna Clark earning her first start and Claire Emslie playing in the unfamiliar position of wingback.

But it was a nervy opening few minutes as Scotland could not get the ball out of their own half – or in fact away from the backline.

Scotland started to find their feet in the game, and Caroline Weir and Emslie linked up well several times down the left hand side.

However, Wales keeper Laura O’Sullivan was there to collect any ball sent into the box, as well as pulling off two decent saves from efforts by Clelland and Jen Beattie.

Wales created little to threaten Jenna Fife in the Scotland goal, but there were worrying signs when Scotland had to defend.

Clark was too often playing stray passes and lost possession far too easily to Carrie Jones, while Beattie misjudged opportunities that should have been cleared comfortably.

It looked like it was going to be an uneventful first half, however, deep into injury time, Scotland got the first goal with a brilliant move that started with Weir, who had been their best player on the park.

She switched play with a floated ball over the middle of the park to Jane Ross, who then found Christy Grimshaw as she found space on the overlap.

The AC Milan midfielder played a perfectly weighted ball to Clelland, who was there to head it beyond O’Sullivan and give Scotland the lead.

However, it was short-lived, as Scotland were only in front for 90 seconds as Wales were awarded a penalty when Clark, who had not looked very convincing in the first 45 minutes, took down Kayleigh Green.

Wales most-capped player Fishlock stepped up for the spot-kick and dispatched it beyond Fife to pull level.

Ruing missed chances and defensive errors

Martinez Losa made three changes at half-time with Clelland, Ross and Clark making way for Chloe Arthur, Martha Thomas, and Abi Harrison.

Scotland should have taken the lead, but Emslie blazed a simple effort over the bar, before Harrison dragged her shot across the far post.

Martinez Losa’s side were punished for those misses and poor defending again, as Wales took the lead, with Fishlock getting her second of the day in the 53rd minute.

A dangerous ball was sent into the box that cleared Beattie and landed to the feet of Wales’ Natasha Harding, who beat three Scotland players with a sleek backheel played to Fishlock, who was left with an easy finish.

Wales doubled their advantage fewer than 10 minutes later as Harding somehow managed to beat Fife at her near post.

It was just poor goalkeeping, but another example of poor defending from Scotland as Emslie failed to prevent the ball being sent into the box.

Martinez Losa opted for a defensive change as Kelly Clark came on for her debut five minutes from time when she replaced Lisa Robertson.

Other than a decent effort from Harrison and half-chances from Weir and Thomas, Scotland didn’t look like finding a way back into the game, and Wales seen it out comfortably in control.