North Region Junior football: Banks o’ Dee look to consolidate McBookie Superleague lead

McBookie.com Superleague champions Banks O’Dee travel to Nairn St. Ninian looking to consolidate their position at the head of the table on Saturday.

Meanwhile, second-placed Bridge of Don Thistle will be desperate to keep in touch with the Spain Park side when they go to an Ellon United outfit equally keen to get themselves away from the relegation zone.

Foot-of-the-table Deveronside entertain fourth-placed Hermes, while Banchory St. Ternan welcome near-neighbours Culter to Milton Park.

In the other matches, Montrose Roselea are at Colony Park, Dyce have home advantage against Hall Russell United and East End visit Pleasure Park to meet Maud.

The First Division’s game of the day sees Dufftown, in third, hosting top-of-the-table Stonehaven. The home side trail the Glenury Park team by 13 points but have played three games less, while Stoneywood Parkvale, just two points off the pace, are at College Park to face Fraserburgh United.

In the other game, Aberdeen University are at home to Sunnybank.

It’s first against second in the Second Division with Forres Thistle meeting Rothie Rovers. The Jags are four points clear of their rivals, but have played three games more.

Elsewhere, Newmachar United are on the road at Islavale, Burghead Thistle welcome Glentanar and it’s Cruden Bay against New Elgin.

In the group stages of the Morrison Cup, Buchanhaven Hearts are at home to Longside, with all matches getting under way at 2pm.