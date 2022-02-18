North Region Junior football: Banks o’ Dee look to consolidate McBookie Superleague lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Banks o’ Dee look to consolidate McBookie Superleague lead

By Reporter
February 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 12:01 pm
Banks o' Dee won the Aberdeenshire Shield this week, beating Highland League Huntly on penalties. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee won the Aberdeenshire Shield this week, beating Highland League Huntly on penalties. Picture by Kath Flannery

McBookie.com Superleague champions Banks O’Dee travel to Nairn St. Ninian looking to consolidate their position at the head of the table on Saturday.

Meanwhile, second-placed Bridge of Don Thistle will be desperate to keep in touch with the Spain Park side when they go to an Ellon United outfit equally keen to get themselves away from the relegation zone.

Foot-of-the-table Deveronside entertain fourth-placed Hermes, while Banchory St. Ternan welcome near-neighbours Culter to Milton Park.

In the other matches, Montrose Roselea are at Colony Park, Dyce have home advantage against Hall Russell United and East End visit Pleasure Park to meet Maud.

The First Division’s game of the day sees Dufftown, in third, hosting top-of-the-table Stonehaven. The home side trail the Glenury Park team by 13 points but have played three games less, while Stoneywood Parkvale, just two points off the pace, are at College Park to face Fraserburgh United.

In the other game, Aberdeen University are at home to Sunnybank.

It’s first against second in the Second Division with Forres Thistle meeting Rothie Rovers. The Jags are four points clear of their rivals, but have played three games more.

Elsewhere, Newmachar United are on the road at Islavale, Burghead Thistle welcome Glentanar and it’s Cruden Bay against New Elgin.

In the group stages of the Morrison Cup, Buchanhaven Hearts are at home to Longside, with all matches getting under way at 2pm.

