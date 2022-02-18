Richard Gordon: Jim Goodwin meets the criteria needed to be next Aberdeen manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Richard Gordon: Jim Goodwin meets the criteria needed to be next Aberdeen manager

By Richard Gordon
February 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dons chairman Dave Cormack has a big decision on his hands
Dons chairman Dave Cormack has a big decision on his hands

When the end came, it was quick, it was ruthless, and it was, for me, a little surprising.

Given the strength of his relationship with Stephen Glass, I had expected Dave Cormack to tough it out a bit longer, particularly after the firm backing he had offered the manager a few months previously.

But the chairman had obviously reached the same conclusion many others had; it just wasn’t working, and there were few, if any, signs that was about to change.

The fact that Dave flew across for the Motherwell game was obviously significant. If he was going to have to sack Stephen, he was going to do it in person.

That was not a conversation to have in a transatlantic telephone call.

When a firing takes place clubs often express their regret as they offer their ex-manager best wishes for the future.

In this instance, that was entirely sincere.

Cormack backed his manager to the end

The chairman was totally invested in making the appointment a successful one, partly because it was his first big decision since taking over, but also because he believed fully in what Stephen had to offer.

Ultimately, Dave had to put emotions to one side and make a call based on the cold, hard facts. The move he made was the correct one.

Unlike others, I was open to the new approach the chairman adopted after sacking Derek McInnes, while at the same time pointing out it was clearly a gamble.

It failed largely because Stephen never got to grips with the defence and because his success rate in the transfer market simply wasn’t good enough.

The squad has been significantly revamped in the past nine months, but too few players have made any kind of positive impact.

He made some poor signings, he brought in some who looked decent, but never performed, and he failed to bring in any kind of effective back up to Christian Ramirez.

In the final analysis, that is what cost him his job.

Jim Goodwin ticks the boxes of what Aberdeen need

The chairman is now focusing on what is a pivotal appointment. If he gets this one wrong, the club could be set back for years.

There was not a surfeit of obvious potential replacements, but I believe he had to go for one of them. This was a time for minimising the risk, not for going out on a limb.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin is expected to take charge at Aberdeen

The new manager – and it now seems certain to be Jim Goodwin – must have a deep understanding of the vagaries and peculiar demands of the Scottish game.

He must know how to organise his team, how to build from a solid defensive base, while at the same time giving his more creative players the freedom to flourish.

Goodwin has shown all those attributes at St Mirren. For me, he was the outstanding candidate.

I have followed the Irishman’s progression through the ranks as he learned the managerial ropes.

He had three years at Alloa, three more in Paisley, and has had an awful lot to contend with during that time, particularly in the past 12 months or so.

Jim has dealt with everything thrown at him and has always presented well.

He is an honest, straightforward guy and has proved himself to be a very good manager.

He is ready to take the next step, and for me, has all the attributes to be a success at Aberdeen.

Managerial merry-go-round gathering momentum in Scotland

Mark McGhee is the new manager at Dundee

Away from Pittodrie, the managerial merry-go-round has gone into overdrive of late with a number of bosses moving on.

Up until recently it had been a less turbulent season on that front, but as we reach the business end of the campaign, directors and owners are getting a bit twitchy as they see dreams evaporate.

The Championship has been the most cut-throat with six clubs wielding the axe, all five in the bottom half making a change at the top.

That is a remarkable turnover, and one which brings into sharp focus the desperation to avoid dropping into the third tier.

Only three in the top-flight have made the move, with Hibernian and Dundee joining the Dons.

The Dens board moved quickly to replace James McPake, and it is fair to say the recruitment of Mark McGhee has not been overly popular with the fans.

He has a major task on his hands if he is to win them over and keep Dundee in the Premiership.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]