Cove Rangers assistant Gordon Young given 10-game ban by SFA for breach of gambling rules

Cove Rangers assistant manager Gordon Young has been given a 10-game ban by the SFA for a breach of betting rules.

Paul Hartley’s assistant will miss the next six matches with the other four games suspended until the end of next season for historic offences between 2014 and 2021.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie has been issued with the same ban for a similar breach.

Robert Scott, who plays for Highland League side Deveronvale, has been given an eight-match ban by the association for also breaking betting rules.

The winger will miss four matches with a further four games suspended to the end of next season.

Arbroath player Gavin Swankie has been given the same suspension as Scott. Swankie will miss the Championship leaders’ next four games with a further four matches suspended to the end of next season.

The hearings involving Caley Thistle striker Shane Sutherland, Strathspey Thistle’s Ashley Ballam, and six Elgin City players – Aiden Sopel, Conor O’Keefe, Darryl McHardy, Matthew Cooper, Thomas McHale and Rabin Omar – have been suspended.