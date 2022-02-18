Cove Rangers assistant Gordon Young given 10-game ban by SFA for breach of gambling rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers assistant Gordon Young given 10-game ban by SFA for breach of gambling rules

By Paul Third
February 18, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 6:02 pm
Gordon Young, right, with Cove manager Paul Hartley, has been banned for breaching gambling rules by the SFA
Gordon Young, right, with Cove manager Paul Hartley, has been banned for breaching gambling rules by the SFA

Cove Rangers assistant manager Gordon Young has been given a 10-game ban by the SFA for a breach of betting rules.

Paul Hartley’s assistant will miss the next six matches with the other four games suspended until the end of next season for historic offences between 2014 and 2021.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie has been issued with the same ban for a similar breach.

Robert Scott, who plays for Highland League side Deveronvale, has been given an eight-match ban by the association for also breaking betting rules.

The winger will miss four matches with a further four games suspended to the end of next season.

Arbroath player Gavin Swankie has been given the same suspension as Scott. Swankie will miss the Championship leaders’ next four games with a further four matches suspended to the end of next season.

The hearings involving Caley Thistle striker Shane Sutherland, Strathspey Thistle’s Ashley Ballam, and six Elgin City players – Aiden Sopel, Conor O’Keefe, Darryl McHardy, Matthew Cooper, Thomas McHale and Rabin Omar – have been suspended.

