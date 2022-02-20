Inverness Athletic move off foot of North Caledonian League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Athletic moved off the foot of the table with a victory over Nairn County reserves in the only North Caledonian League fixture to beat the weather on Saturday.

Despite it being Inverness’ home fixture, the match was played at Nairn Academy.

Jason Golabek’s men had to come from behind after Rory Williamson gave Nairn an early lead.

Second half goals from Stephen Rennie, Graham Stewart and Ryan Walker secured a 3-1 win for Inverness in just their second triumph of the campaign.

The result pulls Athletic level on points with Thurso, who are now bottom on goal difference.

Golabek, who will depart at the end of the season, has spoken of his eagerness to climb the table in his four remaining games in charge.

The remainder of the card was wiped out, with Thurso’s game against Bonar Bridge and Alness United’s match against Halkirk United postponed due to snow.

A frozen pitch caused the postponement of St Duthus’ game against Golspie Sutherland, while Invergordon’s game against Orkney was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Next weekend brings a mixture of league and cup action, with Halkirk hosting Alness in the one remaining North Caledonian Cup quarter-final. The winner will travel to Golspie in the last-four the following week.

In league action, leaders Loch Ness return to action with a home match against Invergordon, while Golspie make the trip to bottom side Thurso.

Inverness will once again face Nairn, with the opportunity to leapfrog Stuart Finnie’s side into ninth place with another win.

On-form St Duthus also travel to Orkney, in a mid-table encounter.