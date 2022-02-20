Inverness Athletic move off foot of North Caledonian League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness Athletic move off foot of North Caledonian League

By Andy Skinner
February 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 20, 2022, 5:23 pm
Jason Golabek.
Inverness Athletic moved off the foot of the table with a victory over Nairn County reserves in the only North Caledonian League fixture to beat the weather on Saturday.

Despite it being Inverness’ home fixture, the match was played at Nairn Academy.

Jason Golabek’s men had to come from behind after Rory Williamson gave Nairn an early lead.

Second half goals from Stephen Rennie, Graham Stewart and Ryan Walker secured a 3-1 win for Inverness in just their second triumph of the campaign.

The result pulls Athletic level on points with Thurso, who are now bottom on goal difference.

Golabek, who will depart at the end of the season, has spoken of his eagerness to climb the table in his four remaining games in charge.

The remainder of the card was wiped out, with Thurso’s game against Bonar Bridge and Alness United’s match against Halkirk United postponed due to snow.

A frozen pitch caused the postponement of St Duthus’ game against Golspie Sutherland, while Invergordon’s game against Orkney was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Next weekend brings a mixture of league and cup action, with Halkirk hosting Alness in the one remaining North Caledonian Cup quarter-final. The winner will travel to Golspie in the last-four the following week.

In league action, leaders Loch Ness return to action with a home match against Invergordon, while Golspie make the trip to bottom side Thurso.

Inverness will once again face Nairn, with the opportunity to leapfrog Stuart Finnie’s side into ninth place with another win.

On-form St Duthus also travel to Orkney, in a mid-table encounter.

