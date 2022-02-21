Junior football: Victories for Hermes and Banks o’ Dee in the Superleague

Only three games survived the weekend storms with Hermes winning 3-1 at bottom of the table Deveronside to leapfrog Culter into third.
Second half goals from Callum Youngson (2) and Jack Craig were enough to earn the win with Damian Wojcik notching the consolation for the Banffshire side.
With Banks O’Dee’s scheduled game at Nairn St. Ninian an early casualty, a home fixture against Ellon United was hastily organised.
Goals from Mark Gilmour, Jack Henderson, Matthew Wallace and Lachie MacLeod extended the Spain Park’s lead at the top to six points while Fraser Thomson scored for United.
In the Morrison Cup group stages, strikes from Jake West, Jamie MacLellan, Andrew Gardiner and Ewen McLeman gave Longside victory at Buchanhaven Hearts who responded through Ross Walker.
This weekend’s results…
McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE
Banchory St. Ternan P-P Culter
Banks O’Dee 4-1 Ellon United
Colony Park P-P Montrose Roselea
Deveronside 1-3 Hermes
Dyce P-P Hall Russell United
Ellon United P-P Bridge of Don Thistle
Maud P-P East End
Nairn St. Ninian P-P Banks O’Dee
FIRST DIVISION
Aberdeen University P-P Sunnybank
Dufftown P-P Stonehaven
Fraserburgh United P-P Stoneywood Parkvale
SECOND DIVISION
Burghead Thistle P-P Glentanar
Cruden Bay P-P New Elgin
Forres Thistle P-P Rothie Rovers
Islavale P-P Newmachar United
MORRISON CUP – Group stages:
Buchanhaven Hearts 1-4 Longside