Junior football: Victories for Hermes and Banks o’ Dee in the Superleague

Only three games survived the weekend storms with Hermes winning 3-1 at bottom of the table Deveronside to leapfrog Culter into third.

Second half goals from Callum Youngson (2) and Jack Craig were enough to earn the win with Damian Wojcik notching the consolation for the Banffshire side.

With Banks O’Dee’s scheduled game at Nairn St. Ninian an early casualty, a home fixture against Ellon United was hastily organised.

Goals from Mark Gilmour, Jack Henderson, Matthew Wallace and Lachie MacLeod extended the Spain Park’s lead at the top to six points while Fraser Thomson scored for United.

In the Morrison Cup group stages, strikes from Jake West, Jamie MacLellan, Andrew Gardiner and Ewen McLeman gave Longside victory at Buchanhaven Hearts who responded through Ross Walker.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan P-P Culter

Banks O’Dee 4-1 Ellon United

Colony Park P-P Montrose Roselea

Deveronside 1-3 Hermes

Dyce P-P Hall Russell United

Ellon United P-P Bridge of Don Thistle

Maud P-P East End

Nairn St. Ninian P-P Banks O’Dee

FIRST DIVISION

Aberdeen University P-P Sunnybank

Dufftown P-P Stonehaven

Fraserburgh United P-P Stoneywood Parkvale

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle P-P Glentanar

Cruden Bay P-P New Elgin

Forres Thistle P-P Rothie Rovers

Islavale P-P Newmachar United

MORRISON CUP – Group stages:

Buchanhaven Hearts 1-4 Longside