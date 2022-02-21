Junior football: Victories for Hermes and Banks o’ Dee in the Superleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Victories for Hermes and Banks o’ Dee in the Superleague

By Reporter
February 21, 2022, 6:00 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Gary Clark and Hermes' Jack Craig. Picture by Chris Sumner
Bridge of Don Thistle's Gary Clark and Hermes' Jack Craig. Picture by Chris Sumner

Only three games survived the weekend storms with Hermes winning 3-1 at bottom of the table Deveronside to leapfrog Culter into third.

Second half goals from Callum Youngson (2) and Jack Craig were enough to earn the win with Damian Wojcik notching the consolation for the Banffshire side.

With Banks O’Dee’s scheduled game at Nairn St. Ninian an early casualty, a home fixture against Ellon United was hastily organised.

Goals from Mark Gilmour, Jack Henderson, Matthew Wallace and Lachie MacLeod extended the Spain Park’s lead at the top to six points while Fraser Thomson scored for United.

In the Morrison Cup group stages, strikes from Jake West, Jamie MacLellan, Andrew Gardiner and Ewen McLeman gave Longside victory at Buchanhaven Hearts who responded through Ross Walker.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan P-P Culter

Banks O’Dee 4-1 Ellon United

Colony Park P-P Montrose Roselea

Deveronside 1-3 Hermes

Dyce P-P Hall Russell United

Ellon United P-P Bridge of Don Thistle

Maud P-P East End

Nairn St. Ninian P-P Banks O’Dee

FIRST DIVISION

Aberdeen University P-P Sunnybank

Dufftown P-P Stonehaven

Fraserburgh United P-P Stoneywood Parkvale

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle P-P Glentanar

Cruden Bay P-P New Elgin

Forres Thistle P-P Rothie Rovers

Islavale P-P Newmachar United

MORRISON CUP – Group stages:

Buchanhaven Hearts 1-4 Longside

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]