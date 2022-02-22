Scotland Women finish Pinatar Cup campaign with penalty shootout win over Hungary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Women rounded off their Pinatar Cup campaign with a penalty shootout win against Hungary.

It was a game with few clear-cut chances, with the best opportunities falling to Scotland in the final 10 minutes of the game courtesy of second-half substitutes Lana Clelland and Lucy Graham.

There was little to split the two sides over the 90 minutes, and two penalty shootout saves from debutant Eartha Cumings helped Scotland secure the win and a fifth place finish in the Pinatar Cup.

A half of few chances

Both teams had decent spells in possession during the opening minutes, but with the ball it was Caroline Weir who looked the liveliest for Scotland, as she created early half-chances for Jane Ross and Abi Harrison.

Goalkeeper Cumings made her first Scotland appearance almost five years after she signed a form agreeing to have her legs amputated if surgery for a pre-existing health condition went wrong.

The Charlton Athletic shot stopper was called upon early after some nervy decision making allowed Loretta Németh to get the ball off the goalkeeper but Cumings recovered well and dived at the feet of the Hungarian forward to retrieve the ball.

Other than that scare, there was little for either goalkeeper to do, but Hungary’s Barbara Bíró did have to collect a high cross that Nicola Docherty whipped in from the left hand side that looked like it could have cleared the goalkeeper.

Scotland’s best chance came from a training ground move with Rangers duo Sam Kerr and Ross linking up well from a corner, before the latter found Weir with a backheeled pass.

However, the Man City midfielder’s cross into the box was blocked, and Harrison was called offside before being able to hit the rebound.

Another 45 minutes stalemate

Both sides made four changes at the break which helped increase the tempo, and Hungary looked dangerous when Fanny Vágó was played into a good position, but was called offside as it looked like Jen Beattie was playing her on.

It was Scotland’s turn to make the assistant referee work when second-half substitute Lana Clelland played a superb ball to Bristol City forward Harrison, but she timed her run wrong and was clearly offside.

The best chance for Scotland came in the dying minutes of the game as Emslie did well to cut the ball back to second-half substitute Clelland, but the Sassuolo forward’s shot proved an easy save for Bíró.

Scotland had done little to threaten Hungary’s backline, but they were called upon when Clelland did well to square the ball to Graham who was waiting just off the penalty spot, but her deflected effort was cleared off the line.

Penalty decider

Emslie was first up for Scotland and only just beat Bíró who guessed the right way, before Cumings pulled off a great save and forced Hungary’s second spotkick to ricochet off the bar.

Kerr dispatched Scotland’s second and Clelland the third, which left Scotland in a good position with Hungary having missed their last two.

Hungary needed to score to stay in the game and it was Csilla Savanya who stepped up, but Cummings saved her second penalty of the shootout to secure the win for Scotland.