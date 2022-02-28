Junior football: Banks o’ Dee only a point away from Superleague title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Banks o’ Dee only a point away from Superleague title

By Reporter
February 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Jack Henderson, left, scored the only goal for Banks o' Dee against Colony Park.
Banks o’ Dee require just a single point from their remaining fixtures, starting with the visit of Montrose Roselea on Wednesday evening, to clinch their fifth McBookie.com Superleague title in a row.

The Spain Park side moved within touching distance of the title thanks to a 1-0 victory at Colony Park, where Jack Henderson scored the game’s only goal in the first half.

The race for second place is still very much alive with Sam Muirhead’s brace and a James Bain counter giving Bridge of Don Thistle the points against Deveronside, who remain two points adrift at the foot of the table.

At Lochside Park, Hermes defeated Hall Russell United 2-0 but Culter went down 2-1 to Ellon United at The Meadows, a result that sees United move six points clear of second bottom Maud. Fraser Thomson scored both for the home side with William Mathers responding for the Crombie Park side.

Hermes Ross Gibbon challenges Hall Russell United’s goalkeeper Murray Burns. Picture by Chris Sumner

At Links Park, Montrose Roselea and Dyce fought out a 1-1 draw with Declan Milne on target for the Scottish Junior Cup quarter finalists.

In the First Division, Adam Ritchie and Callum Buchan scored the goals that gave Fraserburgh United the points at home to Sunnybank.

In the Second Division, Rothie Rovers shared four goals at Burghead Thistle, with Jake Stewart and Gavin Smart on the mark for the visitors who saw a late Ewan Clark spot kick saved.

Sam Phimister and Scott Barron scored the goals that gave Islavale the points at Glentanar who responded via a late Lee McAllister penalty.

Ryan Whelan scored a hat-trick, including one from the spot, as Newmachar United thumped New Elgin with James McMahon, Bruce Dryburgh and Chris Hardie also finding the net. In the other game, Cruden Bay won 6-1 at Whitehills.

Strikes from Mikey Bruce and Jack Stewart saw Banchory St Ternan progress at Maud in the McLeman Cup, as did East End, courtesy of a single goal success at Nairn St Ninian.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup, Longside proved too strong for Aberdeen University, running out 4-0 winners.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Bridge of Don Thistle 3-0 Deveronside

Colony Park 0-1 Banks O’Dee

Ellon United 2-1 Culter

Hermes 2-0 Hall Russell United

Montrose Roselea 1-1 Dyce

FIRST DIVISION

Dufftown P-P Stoneywood Parkvale

Fraserburgh United 2-0 Sunnybank

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle 2-2 Rothie Rovers

Glentanar 1-2 Islavale

Newmachar United 6-0 New Elgin

Whitehills 1-6 Cruden Bay

MORRISON CUP – GROUP 1

Longside 4-0 Aberdeen University

McLEMAN CUP – First round 

Maud 1-2 Banchory St. Ternan

Nairn St. Ninian 0-1 East End

