Junior football: Banks o’ Dee only a point away from Superleague title

Banks o’ Dee require just a single point from their remaining fixtures, starting with the visit of Montrose Roselea on Wednesday evening, to clinch their fifth McBookie.com Superleague title in a row.

The Spain Park side moved within touching distance of the title thanks to a 1-0 victory at Colony Park, where Jack Henderson scored the game’s only goal in the first half.

The race for second place is still very much alive with Sam Muirhead’s brace and a James Bain counter giving Bridge of Don Thistle the points against Deveronside, who remain two points adrift at the foot of the table.

At Lochside Park, Hermes defeated Hall Russell United 2-0 but Culter went down 2-1 to Ellon United at The Meadows, a result that sees United move six points clear of second bottom Maud. Fraser Thomson scored both for the home side with William Mathers responding for the Crombie Park side.

At Links Park, Montrose Roselea and Dyce fought out a 1-1 draw with Declan Milne on target for the Scottish Junior Cup quarter finalists.

In the First Division, Adam Ritchie and Callum Buchan scored the goals that gave Fraserburgh United the points at home to Sunnybank.

In the Second Division, Rothie Rovers shared four goals at Burghead Thistle, with Jake Stewart and Gavin Smart on the mark for the visitors who saw a late Ewan Clark spot kick saved.

Sam Phimister and Scott Barron scored the goals that gave Islavale the points at Glentanar who responded via a late Lee McAllister penalty.

Ryan Whelan scored a hat-trick, including one from the spot, as Newmachar United thumped New Elgin with James McMahon, Bruce Dryburgh and Chris Hardie also finding the net. In the other game, Cruden Bay won 6-1 at Whitehills.

Strikes from Mikey Bruce and Jack Stewart saw Banchory St Ternan progress at Maud in the McLeman Cup, as did East End, courtesy of a single goal success at Nairn St Ninian.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup, Longside proved too strong for Aberdeen University, running out 4-0 winners.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Bridge of Don Thistle 3-0 Deveronside

Colony Park 0-1 Banks O’Dee

Ellon United 2-1 Culter

Hermes 2-0 Hall Russell United

Montrose Roselea 1-1 Dyce

FIRST DIVISION

Dufftown P-P Stoneywood Parkvale

Fraserburgh United 2-0 Sunnybank

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle 2-2 Rothie Rovers

Glentanar 1-2 Islavale

Newmachar United 6-0 New Elgin

Whitehills 1-6 Cruden Bay

MORRISON CUP – GROUP 1

Longside 4-0 Aberdeen University

McLEMAN CUP – First round

Maud 1-2 Banchory St. Ternan

Nairn St. Ninian 0-1 East End