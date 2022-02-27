Invergordon close gap on North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness with thrilling comeback victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Invergordon staged a thrilling comeback against Loch Ness to breathe new life into the North Caledonian League title race.

Leaders Loch Ness established a two-goal lead through Darren MacGregor’s first half double, however Niall Docherty pulled a goal back for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

Second-half goals from Jack Mackay and Callum Gow secured a 3-2 triumph for Gary Campbell’s men.

The result moves Invergordon to within four points of the summit, with a game in hand.

It came on a day in which the league card was reduced, after Orkney’s home match against St Duthus and Thurso’s match against Golspie Sutherland were called off.

St Duthus and Golspie hastily rearranged an outstanding fixture, with the sides sharing a 1-1 draw in Tain.

Due to another postponement in the league, we will now play Golspie Sutherland at home tomorrow in a reschedule league game. Kick off is 2pm at Grant Park! — St Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) February 25, 2022

Daniel Christie put the home side ahead on 32 minutes, however a second half equaliser from Sean Munro ensured a share of the points.

Inverness Athletic continued their strong end of season form by defeating Nairn County reserves 3-0 on Friday night.

Jason Golabek’s men ran out comfortable winners, with goals from Thomas Lewis, Dominic Macaulay and a Martin Duncan penalty proving decisive.

It was Inverness’ second successive triumph over Nairn, having defeated Stuart Finnie’s men 3-1 last weekend.

The result allowed Athletic to leapfrog Nairn into ninth place on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Halkirk United advanced to the semi finals of the North Caledonian Cup with a 4-1 triumph over Alness United.

Ewan McElroy’s side took command of the tie through goals from Grant Macnab, Stewart Atkins and Kyle Henderson.

Although Michael Mckenzie pulled a goal back for Alness from the penalty spot, Henderson’s second sealed a comfortable victory for the Caithness outfit.

Halkirk will make the trip to Golspie Sutherland in the last four on Saturday.