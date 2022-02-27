Invergordon close gap on North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness with thrilling comeback victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Invergordon close gap on North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness with thrilling comeback victory

By Andy Skinner
February 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Halkirk's James Mackintosh in action against Invergordon earlier this season. Picture - James Gunn
Invergordon staged a thrilling comeback against Loch Ness to breathe new life into the North Caledonian League title race.

Leaders Loch Ness established a two-goal lead through Darren MacGregor’s first half double, however Niall Docherty pulled a goal back for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

Second-half goals from Jack Mackay and Callum Gow secured a 3-2 triumph for Gary Campbell’s men.

The result moves Invergordon to within four points of the summit, with a game in hand.

It came on a day in which the league card was reduced, after Orkney’s home match against St Duthus and Thurso’s match against Golspie Sutherland were called off.

St Duthus and Golspie hastily rearranged an outstanding fixture, with the sides sharing a 1-1 draw in Tain.

Daniel Christie put the home side ahead on 32 minutes, however a second half equaliser from Sean Munro ensured a share of the points.

Inverness Athletic continued their strong end of season form by defeating Nairn County reserves 3-0 on Friday night.

Jason Golabek’s men ran out comfortable winners, with goals from Thomas Lewis, Dominic Macaulay and a Martin Duncan penalty proving decisive.

It was Inverness’ second successive triumph over Nairn, having defeated Stuart Finnie’s men 3-1 last weekend.

The result allowed Athletic to leapfrog Nairn into ninth place on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Halkirk United advanced to the semi finals of the North Caledonian Cup with a 4-1 triumph over Alness United.

Ewan McElroy’s side took command of the tie through goals from Grant Macnab, Stewart Atkins and Kyle Henderson.

Although Michael Mckenzie pulled a goal back for Alness from the penalty spot, Henderson’s second sealed a comfortable victory for the Caithness outfit.

Halkirk will make the trip to Golspie Sutherland in the last four on Saturday.

