North Region Junior football: Hermes chasing ‘psychological advantage’ of second place in McBookie.com Superleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Hermes chasing ‘psychological advantage’ of second place in McBookie.com Superleague

By Reporter
March 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 8:53 am
Hermes' Callum Innes (blue) and Hall Russell United's Andrew Davidson (red). Picture by Chris Sumner
Hermes' Callum Innes (blue) and Hall Russell United's Andrew Davidson (red). Picture by Chris Sumner

With Banks o’ Dee needing just a single point from their last half dozen games to clinch their fifth McBookie.com Superleague title in succession, the race is well and truly on for ‘the best of the rest’.

Bridge of Don Thistle, Hermes, Culter and Dyce – with the last named still having nine games to play- are all still in the hunt.

Goals in either half from Joe Burr and Michael Dawson gave Hermes a reasonably comfortable, if pretty dull, Lochside Park victory over Hall Russell United to see them sit three points behind second-placed Bridge of Don. 

The opener came inside a quarter of an hour when a good move down the right was finished well by Burr after he cut in before finishing well.

Number two arrived not long after the interval when Jack Craig’s cross from the right was stabbed home by Dawson from six yards.

Hermes still have three league away matches to play, one more game than the Jags.

Although the league title is almost confirmed, Lochside Park assistant manager Steve Watson insists there’s still plenty to play for, saying: “We’re fighting to finish as high as we possibly can and, if we can end the season above teams with a bigger budget than we have, we’ll consider it a successful campaign.

Hermes’ Luke Barbour and Hall Russell United’s Cameron Milne. Picture by Chris Sumner.

“There’s every likelihood that Banks o’ Dee will be in the Highland League next season, so there’s also the psychological advantage for whoever finishes as runners-up.”

This weekend sees Hermes travel to Colony Park before a trip to Spain Park to face Dee – who are likely to have been crowned champions by that time – before completing their league campaign against Ellon United at The Meadows at the end of the month.

Watson knows Saturday’s clash with Colony will be a tough one, adding: “They gave Banks o’ Dee a run for their money, so we know it’ll be tough, but we also know that if we play as we can, we’ve got a squad that can come through unscathed.”

Hermes are also at Links Park on the evening of Friday March 18 in the opening round of the McLeman Cup with the opportunity to extend their season by reaching the quarter-finals, which is a huge incentive, says Watson: “We really want to get through that one, primarily as it will extend the season into next month.

“It’s all about building momentum and, while we have plenty to play for before the end of this season, I’m already quite excited of the prospect of the next campaign – although I’m sure there’ll be a few other sides thinking exactly the same.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]