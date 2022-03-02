Juniors Banks o’ Dee claim North Superleague title and Highland League play-off place with 4-0 win over Montrose Roselea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Juniors Banks o’ Dee claim North Superleague title and Highland League play-off place with 4-0 win over Montrose Roselea

By Sophie Goodwin
March 2, 2022, 9:21 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 9:58 pm
Banks o' Dee celebrate at full-time after beating Montrose Roselea to win the North Superleague title. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Banks o’ Dee secured the McBookie.com North Superleague title and a place in the Highland League play-offs with a comfortable 4-0 win over Montrose Roselea.

An early opener from Rob Armstrong followed by second-half goals from Jack Henderson, Lachie Macleod and a Roselea own goal ensured Dee’s place at the top of the table can no longer be contested.

The victory not only confirms the title – Dee’s fifth on the spin – but also Jamie Watt and Roy McBain’s side’s place in the play-offs which will give them a chance to win promotion from tier six to tier five.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Jamie Watt said of the title-winning victory: “You want to get it done as soon as possible and it was a really good performance tonight to see it through.

“We were hoping to get it done here at Spain Park, and tonight we showed up and showed how good we can be.

“The Highland League play-off has been the carrot for us this season so now we have that chance to go and compete and get ourselves up there.

“It’s something we’re really looking forward to and when the time comes, whoever finishes bottom of the Highland League, you know it will be a big occasion.

“It’ll be a big game, but we have a lot of time to prepare and see who we are going to get.

“We have this platform to build on now and all the boys will be eager to be part of it come the business end of the season.”

Four goals and a fifth-consecutive title

The game couldn’t have started much better for the home side as Henderson chipped the ball towards the goalmouth and found Kacper Lewecki, whose initial shot was cleared off the line.

However, Armstrong was there to hammer home the rebound and give Banks o’ Dee the lead within the opening minute.

Roselea barely had a sniff in the game in the first half hour, but had a glorious chance to pull level when Liam Bailley got himself in a decent position to shoot, but his effort failed to threaten Fraser Hobday’s goal and rolled wide of the post.

It didn’t take long for Banks o’ Dee to double their advantage after the restart, as Henderson found himself unmarked at the back post from a corner in the 53rd minute and headed the ball into the net to make it 2-0.

Roselea defender Conor Mitchell turned the ball into his own net to make it 3-0 in the 68th minute, following a stramash in the box from an initial shot from Macleod.

Macleod got on the scoresheet for the fourth 10 minutes from time, with a simple tap-in beating McCormack from close range and confirming the victory for Banks o’ Dee.

