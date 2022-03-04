Junior football: Champions Banks o’ Dee head to Nairn while race for second heats up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newly-crowned McBookie.com Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee are on the road at 10th-placed Nairn St Ninian this weekend as the focus switches to who will take the top-flight runners-up spot.

At Crombie Park, Culter, in fourth, host second placed Bridge of Don Thistle and while the home side trail the Jags by nine points, they have played three games fewer.

Hermes, currently third, are away to Colony Park and will go level with Thistle if they win and Bridge of Don lose out.

Also just about still in the mix are seventh place Dyce, who thanks to their cup exploits, still have nine matches remaining, although they currently sit with just half of the Thistle points tally.

Dyce welcome bottom side Deveronside to Ian Mair Park with the visitors running out of games to avoid the drop.

In the other games, Ellon United face Montrose Roselea at The Meadows, Banchory St Ternan visit Hall Russell United and Maud take on East End at Pleasure Park.

Dufftown can keep alive their hopes of finishing second in the First Division with three points at home to Sunnybank.

Second Division of the game of the day is at Rothienorman where second place Rothie Rovers entertain Newmachar United, the side one place below them. Rovers have six games to play, one more than their opponents, who are seven points behind.

Leaders Forres Thistle will hope to take advantage when they travel to Whitehills while elsewhere, Islavale are at home to Cruden Bay and Glentanar go to New Elgin.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup, Stoneywood Parkvale host Buchanhaven Hearts while in Group 2, Stonehaven meet Fraserburgh United at Glenury Park.

All games kick off at 2pm.