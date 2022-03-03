Scotland v Ukraine World Cup qualifier could be postponed, say reports

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s crunch World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Ukraine this month could be postponed at the request of the visitors.

Following Russia’s invasion of their neighbours, reports suggest the Ukrainian FA have appealed to world and European governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA, to put the sell-out tie on hold.

Tickets for the March 24 match sold out in swift time earlier this week, with the winners due to face the victors of the Wales v Austria semi-final for the right to take their place in the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Ukraine are also due to Glasgow in June for a UEFA Nations League fixture, but the urgent matter of working out what to do about this month’s World Cup meeting tops the agenda.

Scotland’s women side are also due to face an away World Cup qualifier in Ukraine on April 8.

Scotland offer support to Ukraine

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie this week wrote to the Ukrainian FA to offer a message of “support, friendship and unity”.

He said: “Football is inconsequential amid conflict but we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days.

“We remain in dialogue with UEFA and FIFA regarding our men’s World Cup play-off and women’s World Cup qualifier and have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues’ preparations as best we can in these unimaginably difficult circumstances.

“Should the current circumstances continue, we will not sanction the nomination of a team to participate in our scheduled UEFA Regions Cup fixture against Russia, due to be played in August.

“This will remain our position should any other fixtures arise at any level of international football.”

The Scottish FA send a message of support, friendship and unity to the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/hSckZTs0Xz — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) February 28, 2022