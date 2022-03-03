Scotland v Ukraine World Cup qualifier could be postponed, say reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Scotland v Ukraine World Cup qualifier could be postponed, say reports

By Paul Chalk
March 3, 2022, 6:03 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 6:07 pm
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will wait to see the outcome of the Ukrainian FA's request for postponement of this month's World Cup qualifier at Hampden.
Scotland’s crunch World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Ukraine this month could be postponed at the request of the visitors.

Following Russia’s invasion of their neighbours, reports suggest the Ukrainian FA have appealed to world and European governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA, to put the sell-out tie on hold.

Tickets for the March 24 match sold out in swift time earlier this week, with the winners due to face the victors of the Wales v Austria semi-final for the right to take their place in the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Ukraine are also due to Glasgow in June for a UEFA Nations League fixture, but the urgent matter of working out what to do about this month’s World Cup meeting tops the agenda.

Scotland’s women side are also due to face an away World Cup qualifier in Ukraine on April 8.

Scotland offer support to Ukraine

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie this week wrote to the Ukrainian FA to offer a message of “support, friendship and unity”.

He said: “Football is inconsequential amid conflict but we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days.

“We remain in dialogue with UEFA and FIFA regarding our men’s World Cup play-off and women’s World Cup qualifier and have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues’ preparations as best we can in these unimaginably difficult circumstances.

“Should the current circumstances continue, we will not sanction the nomination of a team to participate in our scheduled UEFA Regions Cup fixture against Russia, due to be played in August.

“This will remain our position should any other fixtures arise at any level of international football.”

