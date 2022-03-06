St Duthus and Halkirk United shine to reach North Caledonian Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Duthus stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games as they booked their place in the North Caledonian Cup final thanks to a 2-1 win at Nairn County reserves.

The visitors were on top for much of the first half and got their reward when Jamie Skinner connected from a corner to open the scoring just before the interval.

Six minutes into the second half, a superb piece of Skinner skill lined up Jake Lockett to double the scoreline.

Grant Hogg soon hauled Nairn back into the contest, but the Tain team stood firm to secure a fine win, which maintains their terrific surge of form.

Halkirk United will be their opponents after the Anglers defeated current league champions Golspie Sutherland 3-0.

Kyle Henderson broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time and Jonah Martens’ goal on 76 minutes all but secured the tie. A Martens spot-kick in stoppage time added further gloss to an already impressive result.

The final will take place at Brora Rangers’ Dudgeon Park on Saturday, April 2, with a 2pm kick-off.

Late victory keeps Loch Ness on top

In the North Caledonian League, the two-horse title battle continued as Loch Ness and Invergordon recorded vital victories.

Loch Ness faced a tricky test away to Alness United, but got their noses in front thanks to a goal from Luke Seago after 20 minutes.

FULL TIME: We take home the three points in a tough game! Only three @NorthCaleyFA left to go! #FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/3dcc1qOgtl — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) March 5, 2022

A penalty netted by Alexander Mackay on 37 minutes turned the heat on Shane Carling’s side, with the title chase going all the way.

However, Loch Ness emerged victorious when, with three minutes remaining, Darren MacGregor popped up with the winner.

Loch Ness have three matches left to try and secure their first NCL championship.

Invergordon see off Thurso for win

However, Invergordon remain just four points behind with a game in hand thanks to their 4-2 home win over basement side Thurso.

The determined visitors stunned their hosts when James Murray put them in front after five minutes and he restored their advantage just before half-time after Benjamin Kelly equalised on 15 minutes.

The title chasers had to dig deep and two quick goals from Paul Smith and Callum Gow early in the second half put them in front.

Kelly’s second of the afternoon on 65 minutes put the contest out of reach in favour of Invergordon.

Inverness Athletic score away points

Inverness Athletic rose to seventh spot as they eased to a 4-1 win at Bonar Bridge.

Yet, Bonar Bridge got off to the ideal start when Adam Mackay’s penalty gave them an early lead.

Athletic drew level on 14 minutes with a drilled shot from Dom MacAulay and Alan Kerr’s first goal for the club made it 2-1 at the break.

An own goal which came from a Matty Mackenzie cross on 56 minutes extended it to 3-1 and Kerr grabbed another when he followed in a Stephen Rennie to score.

It has been a fine surge up the table from bottom to seventh for Jason Golabek’s side, with the boss last week also confirming he’s stepping down at the end of the season.

The new Inverness management from next term will be former St Duthus co-bosses, brothers Andrew and Stuart Ross.

Next Saturday’s league games are – St Duthus v Orkney (12.30pm), Thurso v Nairn County reserves (2pm), Invergordon v Bonar Bridge (2pm), Halkirk United v Loch Ness (2pm), Golspie Sutherland v Alness United.