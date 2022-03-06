St Duthus and Halkirk United shine to reach North Caledonian Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

St Duthus and Halkirk United shine to reach North Caledonian Cup final

By Paul Chalk
March 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Action from St Duthus' 2-1 weekend win against Nairn County reserves.
Action from St Duthus' 2-1 weekend win against Nairn County reserves.

St Duthus stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games as they booked their place in the North Caledonian Cup final thanks to a 2-1 win at Nairn County reserves.

The visitors were on top for much of the first half and got their reward when Jamie Skinner connected from a corner to open the scoring just before the interval.

Six minutes into the second half, a superb piece of Skinner skill lined up Jake Lockett to double the scoreline.

Grant Hogg soon hauled Nairn back into the contest, but the Tain team stood firm to secure a fine win, which maintains their terrific surge of form.

Halkirk United will be their opponents after the Anglers defeated current league champions Golspie Sutherland 3-0.

Kyle Henderson broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time and Jonah Martens’ goal on 76 minutes all but secured the tie. A Martens spot-kick in stoppage time added further gloss to an already impressive result.

The final will take place at Brora Rangers’ Dudgeon Park on Saturday, April 2, with a 2pm kick-off.

Late victory keeps Loch Ness on top

In the North Caledonian League, the two-horse title battle continued as Loch Ness and Invergordon recorded vital victories.

Loch Ness faced a tricky test away to Alness United, but got their noses in front thanks to a goal from Luke Seago after 20 minutes.

A penalty netted by Alexander Mackay on 37 minutes turned the heat on Shane Carling’s side, with the title chase going all the way.

However, Loch Ness emerged victorious when, with three minutes remaining, Darren MacGregor popped up with the winner.

Loch Ness have three matches left to try and secure their first NCL championship.

Invergordon see off Thurso for win

However, Invergordon remain just four points behind with a game in hand thanks to their 4-2 home win over basement side Thurso.

The determined visitors stunned their hosts when James Murray put them in front after five minutes and he restored their advantage just before half-time after Benjamin Kelly equalised on 15 minutes.

The title chasers had to dig deep and two quick goals from Paul Smith and Callum Gow early in the second half put them in front.

Kelly’s second of the afternoon on 65 minutes put the contest out of reach in favour of Invergordon.

Inverness Athletic score away points

Inverness Athletic rose to seventh spot as they eased to a 4-1 win at Bonar Bridge.

Action from Inverness Athletic’s 4-1 win at Bonar Bridge.             Picture – SWPhoto/Stuart Wilson

Yet, Bonar Bridge got off to the ideal start when Adam Mackay’s penalty gave them an early lead.

Athletic drew level on 14 minutes with a drilled shot from Dom MacAulay and Alan Kerr’s first goal for the club made it 2-1 at the break.

An own goal which came from a Matty Mackenzie cross on 56 minutes extended it to 3-1 and Kerr grabbed another when he followed in a Stephen Rennie to score.

It has been a fine surge up the table from bottom to seventh for Jason Golabek’s side, with the boss last week also confirming he’s stepping down at the end of the season.

The new Inverness management from next term will be former St Duthus co-bosses, brothers Andrew and Stuart Ross.

Next Saturday’s league games are – St Duthus v Orkney (12.30pm), Thurso v Nairn County reserves (2pm), Invergordon v Bonar Bridge (2pm), Halkirk United v Loch Ness (2pm), Golspie Sutherland v Alness United.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]