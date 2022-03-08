Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says ‘correct decision’ has been made after play-off against Ukraine rescheduled for June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says ‘correct decision’ has been made after play-off against Ukraine rescheduled for June

By Danny Law
March 8, 2022, 8:19 pm
Scotland were due to face Ukraine at Hampden later this month.
Scotland were due to face Ukraine at Hampden later this month.

Scotland’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine has been postponed and rescheduled for June.

The match, which was due to be played at Hampden Park on March 24, has been delayed for three months following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Announcing the move, FIFA said: “On March 3 2022, the Ukrainian Association of Football wrote to FIFA requesting that its qualification match(es) be rescheduled owing to the impossibility of organising both the travel and training of a team under the current circumstances.

“Following consultation with UEFA and the four participating member associations in Path A of the European qualifying play-offs, it was unanimously agreed in the spirit of solidarity to accept this request.”

The Scottish Football Association welcomed the fixture delay, saying it had supported Ukraine’s request for a postponement.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it is the correct decision by FIFA to postpone our play-off, as requested by the Ukrainian Association of Football.

“The importance and significance of football is greatly diminished in a time of war and our thoughts are with those Ukrainian civilians affected by the conflict.”

Scotland or Ukraine will play the winners of the Wales-Austria semi-final in the same June window to determine a place at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Wales-Austria semi-final will go ahead as planned at the Cardiff City Stadium this month.

The FIFA statement added: “It was further agreed that the match between Wales and Austria will remain as scheduled on 24 March 2022, owing to the need to limit the disruption to the competitive matches already scheduled for the June window in what is an already congested calendar.

“Alternative fixtures for affected teams in the March window are being explored by the relevant parties.

“Similarly, the details of the rescheduled fixtures will be announced in due course and the international match calendar window of June will be adapted as necessary for the teams concerned once these details have been finalised.”

Scotland confirmed they will play an away friendly against the losers of the Wales v Austria tie on March 29.

Poland have been given a bye to the final in Path B, with their scheduled semi-final opponents Russia having been banned from international competition by FIFA and UEFA, world and European football’s respective governing bodies.

The Russian Football Union’s appeal against the ban on its national teams and clubs from international competitions has reached the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The CAS confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that it has received notice of Russia’s appeal against the ban.

The statement added: “The CAS anticipates being able to share further information on the proceedings through a media release in a few days’ time, once a decision has been issued with respect to the requests for a stay.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal