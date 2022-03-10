Aberdeen secondary schools football: St Machar Academy First Year get the better of Aberdeen Grammar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a case of last-chance saloon when Aberdeen Grammar and St Machar Academy First Years met at the weekend.

Both teams went into the game needing a victory to give themselves any chance a catching CNR International League leaders Bucksburn.

Heavy rain on both Thursday and Friday, combined with early morning frost, dictated the pitch at St Machar would be tricky, and indeed it was remarkable the match was able to go ahead.

St Machar kicked off and took the lead in the first minute – Cohen Leiper’s accurate corner kick from the right headed past Callum Vargesson by the unmarked Lucas Bergeron.

Grammar, in search of a response, mounted a good counter attack down the right in the fourth minute, but Dylan Fitz’s tempting cross was cleared.

St Machar had plenty of possession and corners, but Liam Harkins and his co-defenders were able to hold them at bay, while Vargesson also saved from Leiper.

However, goal number two arrived in the 13th minute when Leiper received the ball 20 yards out and fired a strong shot into the net.

Grammar refused to lie down despite this second setback and, at the other end, a cross from the right beat the defence and found Joe Inglis in space just inside the box. His fine drive came within a whisker of reducing the deficit as it whistled past the left hand post.

A corner to Grammar on the half time whistle, after a fine run down the right by Fitz, troubled the home defence, who took some time to get it cleared.

Coming out for the second period still 2-0 down, Grammar served notice of their attacking intent early when the St Machar defence needed a fine stop from Isaac Volpi to keep out Inglis’ shot from the left.

But St Machar were still dangerous when on the attack, and Dixon’s speed and power on the right produced a third counter on 53 minutes. He made good progress from the halfway line, beat a defender, and sent a low drive across keeper Vargesson and inside the far post.

The same player nearly made it four 60 seconds later. Collecting a long pass from midfield, he rounded Vargesson, but lost his footing just as he was about to shoot and the ball was blocked.

Both Dixon and Leiper had further opportunities in a frantic period, and it looked like the latter would extend the home side’s lead when a delivery from Jack Low on the left saw the midfielder head strongly towards goal. From out of nowhere, Vargesson got his hand to the ball and diverted it on to the post in superb piece of play all round.

The scoring was completed eight minutes from the end with Dixon netting a replica of his earlier goal. He picked up the ball just outside the box this time, but he finished from the same spot as before.

St Machar Academy First Year

Isaac Volpi, Kenzie Innes, Matthew Campbell, Tyler Gordon, Wicktor Mischuda, Max Wetherly, Jamie Walasek, Nathan McIntyre, Cohen Leiper, Tyler Dixon and Lucas Bergeron. Subs: Max Mackenzie, Saugat Bhandari, Thomas Pimbley, Cole Simpson and Jack Low.

Aberdeen Grammar School First Year

Callum Vargesson, Charlie Dalziel, Liam Harkins, Kit Jessiman, Cameron Findlay, Matthew Taylor, Michael Boyd, Kai Ryrie Callum Campbell. Dylan Fitz and Joe Inglis. Sub: Yahya Ibrahim.

Referee A. Cunningham