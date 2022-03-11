No reason for Loch Ness to feel title pressure, says boss Shane Carling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No reason for Loch Ness to feel title pressure, says boss Shane Carling

By Andy Skinner
March 11, 2022, 11:45 am
Shane Carling.
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling insists his players should not feel the pressure in their North Caledonian League title push.

Carling’s side have topped the table through the bulk of the season, and remain four points clear of second-placed Invergordon, who have a game in hand.

Loch Ness face a difficult run of fixtures to end the campaign, as they make the trip to Halkirk United this weekend, followed by a trip to on-form St Duthus.

They finish the campaign when they face Halkirk again, this time at home, on April 9.

Loch Ness secured a priceless victory last weekend, when Darren MacGregor’s late goal gave them a 2-1 victory against Alness United.

Carling is eager to get over the line, but he insists his side is still on course to meet their pre-season objective regardless of the end outcome.

He said: “It was a massive result, as every game is massive now.

“It’s three really tough games. Halkirk are absolutely flying just now, they are scoring goals like there’s no tomorrow.

“They are a good team with really good players.

“At the end of the day, we have nothing to lose. We have been top more or less the whole season, but this is our first season in the league.

“The top four was always our target, so let’s see where we finish. We may finish first or we may finish second. We will just keep going, that’s all we can do.”

Loch Ness have Martin Mainland and Josh Race back from injuries, however, Carling is expecting to make the trip to Halkirk with a depleted squad of around 14 players.

He added: “We have been struggling for the last three or four games through injuries, Covid and work commitments.

“Up until Christmas we were flying, with everyone available. We were leaving people out.

“This half of the season has been a nightmare, but the boys we have available are all good enough.

“We just need them all to turn up and give everything.”

Much to play for at both ends of table

Invergordon will aim to keep up pace with Loch Ness when they host ninth-placed Bonar Bridge on Saturday.

Third-placed Golspie Sutherland host Alness United, while Orkney make the trip to St Duthus.

Bottom side Thurso host Nairn County reserves, with a victory enough for them to leapfrog their opponents on goal difference.

