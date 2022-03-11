No reason for Loch Ness to feel title pressure, says boss Shane Carling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling insists his players should not feel the pressure in their North Caledonian League title push.

Carling’s side have topped the table through the bulk of the season, and remain four points clear of second-placed Invergordon, who have a game in hand.

Loch Ness face a difficult run of fixtures to end the campaign, as they make the trip to Halkirk United this weekend, followed by a trip to on-form St Duthus.

They finish the campaign when they face Halkirk again, this time at home, on April 9.

Loch Ness secured a priceless victory last weekend, when Darren MacGregor’s late goal gave them a 2-1 victory against Alness United.

FULL TIME: We take home the three points in a tough game! Only three @NorthCaleyFA left to go! #FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/3dcc1qOgtl — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) March 5, 2022

Carling is eager to get over the line, but he insists his side is still on course to meet their pre-season objective regardless of the end outcome.

He said: “It was a massive result, as every game is massive now.

“It’s three really tough games. Halkirk are absolutely flying just now, they are scoring goals like there’s no tomorrow.

“They are a good team with really good players.

“At the end of the day, we have nothing to lose. We have been top more or less the whole season, but this is our first season in the league.

“The top four was always our target, so let’s see where we finish. We may finish first or we may finish second. We will just keep going, that’s all we can do.”

Loch Ness have Martin Mainland and Josh Race back from injuries, however, Carling is expecting to make the trip to Halkirk with a depleted squad of around 14 players.

He added: “We have been struggling for the last three or four games through injuries, Covid and work commitments.

“Up until Christmas we were flying, with everyone available. We were leaving people out.

“This half of the season has been a nightmare, but the boys we have available are all good enough.

“We just need them all to turn up and give everything.”

Much to play for at both ends of table

Invergordon will aim to keep up pace with Loch Ness when they host ninth-placed Bonar Bridge on Saturday.

Third-placed Golspie Sutherland host Alness United, while Orkney make the trip to St Duthus.

Bottom side Thurso host Nairn County reserves, with a victory enough for them to leapfrog their opponents on goal difference.