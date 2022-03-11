Junior football: Dyce gear up for huge cup tie while Hermes face tough trip to Spain Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Dyce gear up for huge cup tie while Hermes face tough trip to Spain Park

By Reporter
March 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Ryan Wallace of Dyce and James Cairns of Hermes compete for the ball
Ian Mair Park is set to stage what is arguably the biggest game in the history of Dyce Juniors this weekend when Yoker Athletic visit in the quarter finals of the Scottish Junior Cup.

With no injury concerns, manager Alfie Youngson has a full squad to choose from as the club attempt to create their own little piece of history by reaching the last four of the national competition.

In the McBookie.com Superleague, Hermes travel to Spain Park to play champions Banks o’ Dee knowing they need a victory to maintain their challenge of finishing in the runners up spot while Culter go to bottom side Deveronside.

Hermes’ Callum Innes (blue) and Hall Russell United’s Andrew Davidson (red). Picture by Chris Sumner

East End host Ellon United, Nairn St Ninian go to Colony Park and Banchory St Ternan entertain Montrose Roselea.

Rothie Rovers can keep their Second Division title hopes very much alive with a win at New Elgin, Islavale welcome Burghead Thistle and Whitehills visit Glentanar.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup, Buchanhaven Hearts are at home to Aberdeen University with Longside at Stoneywood Parkvale while in Group 2, Stonehaven welcome Sunnybank to Glenury Park while Fraserburgh United are away to Newmachar United.

Forres Thistle host Dufftown in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup with all matches getting underway at 2 pm.

