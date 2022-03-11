Junior football: Dyce gear up for huge cup tie while Hermes face tough trip to Spain Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Mair Park is set to stage what is arguably the biggest game in the history of Dyce Juniors this weekend when Yoker Athletic visit in the quarter finals of the Scottish Junior Cup.

With no injury concerns, manager Alfie Youngson has a full squad to choose from as the club attempt to create their own little piece of history by reaching the last four of the national competition.

In the McBookie.com Superleague, Hermes travel to Spain Park to play champions Banks o’ Dee knowing they need a victory to maintain their challenge of finishing in the runners up spot while Culter go to bottom side Deveronside.

East End host Ellon United, Nairn St Ninian go to Colony Park and Banchory St Ternan entertain Montrose Roselea.

Rothie Rovers can keep their Second Division title hopes very much alive with a win at New Elgin, Islavale welcome Burghead Thistle and Whitehills visit Glentanar.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup, Buchanhaven Hearts are at home to Aberdeen University with Longside at Stoneywood Parkvale while in Group 2, Stonehaven welcome Sunnybank to Glenury Park while Fraserburgh United are away to Newmachar United.

Forres Thistle host Dufftown in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup with all matches getting underway at 2 pm.