Sore score for 10-man leaders Loch Ness as Invergordon seize shot at title

By Paul Chalk
March 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Invergordon have grasped control of the North Caledonian League title chase after two crucial results went their way at the weekend.

The second-placed side, who also have a game in hand, closed the gap on Loch Ness to one point thanks to their 4-0 home win over Bonar Bridge.

Shane Carling’s league leaders, who played most of their match at Halkirk United with 10 men, slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

There was plenty at stake as the season comes down to its closing few weeks and Invergordon had a 1-0 interval advantage thanks to a goal from Callum Gow.

Benjamin Kelly, the club’s top scorer, netted his eighth goal of the campaign on 68 minutes to give the hosts some breathing space and late goals from Stuart Leslie and Callum Murray added further gloss.

Red card blow for league leaders

There was early drama in Halkirk as Loch Ness goalkeeper Mikey Miele was sent off after 15 minutes, resulting in a spot-kick, which Jonah Martens converted for his 24th of the term.

With no substitute keeper available, Loch Ness left-back Andrew Miller took his place between the sticks and he was picking the ball out of the net again on 25 minutes when James Mackintosh made it 2-0.

The visitors dug deep though and ensured the game remained competitive.

A goal from Josh Race with four minutes to go set up a tense finish, but the Anglers held on to remain in fourth position in the table.

Loch Ness have just two fixtures remaining, while Invergordon have three to go.

Golspie strike back for home victory

Last season’s champions Golspie Sutherland remain third as they came from a goal down to defeat visitors Alness United 2-1.

United took the lead on 22 minutes through Ryan McFee, but Liam Bremner, just back from injury, tucked away his 30th goal of the season to ensure parity at the break.

Golspie earned maximum points as Gary Pullen netted the winner with 20 minutes to go.

Orkney leave Tain with victory

St Duthus slipped to their first defeat since November as they were beaten 2-0 at home to fifth-placed Orkney, who would have traded places with their opponents just below them had they lost.

Owen Rendall opened the scoring for Orkney after just four minutes and secured the victory with a Chris Simpson penalty with eight minutes remaining.

Nairn County reserves slip to bottom

Thurso rose of the bottom of the table, placing Nairn County reserves there on goal difference thanks to a 3-0 victory when the sides met at Sir George’s Park.

A goal in each half from Conor Trueman put the Vikings in control, with Craig Kennedy adding a third on 65 minutes.

This week’s fixtures: Wednesday – Nairn County reserves v Alness United (8pm), Saturday – Golspie Sutherland v Orkney (12.30pm), Halkirk United v Inverness Athletic (2pm), Nairn County reserves v Invergordon (2pm), St Duthus v Thurso (2pm).

