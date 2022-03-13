Dyce’s Scottish Junior Cup dream dashed by Yoker Athletic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce bowed out of the Scottish Junior Cup at the quarter-final stage when they were beaten 1-0 by Yoker Athletic at Ian Mair Park.

The game’s only goal came midway through the second half through Scott Gallacher when he collected a wind assisted ball over the top of the home defence and fired the ball into the corner of the net.

Although disappointed, Dyce boss Alfie Youngson conceded the best team on the day progressed.

He said: “It was a scrappy game of very few chances and the conditions certainly didn’t help.

“However, they dealt with the conditions better and, to be honest, we never really turned up on the day and maybe the occasion got to some of my players.

“We’re disappointed but I’d like to wish Yoker all the very best in the semi-final.”

In the McBookie.com Superleague, Banks o’ Dee, already crowned champions, remain undefeated this season after goals from Jack Henderson, Ally Stark and Mark Hamilton gave them victory over Hermes at Spain Park.

The day’s top scorers were Culter who hit double figures without reply at bottom of the table Deveronside. Nikolas Wozniak bagged a hat-trick with Ryan Smart (2), Jordan Cromar, Graeme Wilson, Mark Adam, Kai Ross and an own goal completing the scoring.

Strikes from Nathan McKeown and David Clark gave Colony Park the points at home to Nairn St Ninian while Banchory St. Ternan and Montrose Roselea shared the spoils at Milton Park where Paul Esslemont’s effort for Saints was cancelled out by Murray Soutar.

It also finished all square at New Advocates Park where Jordan Morrice was on target for visitors Ellon United against East End.

In the Second Division, Rothie Rovers moved two points behind leaders Forres Thistle and with a game in hand after hitting New Elgin for nine away from home. Jake Stewart led the way with a five goal haul, with the other counters coming from Adam Gordon, Keith Walker, Sam McAlley and an own goal.

Luke Fawcett (2) and Jamie Brown were on the mark as Glentanar defeated Whitehills 3-0 while the game between Islavale and Burghead Thistle was postponed due to a waterlogged surface.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup, Lewis Brown (2), Darren Batty and Adam McKenzie all found the net as Buchanhaven Hearts proved too strong for Aberdeen University while a Neale Davidson double and Dean Still made it two wins out of two for Stoneywood Parkvale who ran out 3-1 winners at home to Longside.

In Group 2, Stonehaven drew 1-1 with Sunnybank at Glenury Park where David Baillie opened the scoring for the home side before Scott Burnett levelled while the game between Newmachar United and Fraserburgh United was another to fall victim to the weather.

In Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup, goals from Matty Davidson, Charlie Beck and a Neil Moir penalty saw Forres Thistle defeat Dufftown.

This weekend’s results…

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Quarter final: Dyce 0-1 Yoker Athletic.

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Banchory St. Ternan 1-1 Montrose Roselea, Banks o’ Dee 3-0 Hermes, Colony Park 2-0 Nairn St Ninian, Deveronside 0-10 Culter, East End 1-1 Ellon United.

SECOND DIVISION – Glentanar 3-0 Whitehills, Islavale P-P Burghead Thistle, New Elgin 0-9 Rothie Rovers.

MORRISON CUP – Group 1: Buchanhaven Hearts 4-0 Aberdeen University, Stoneywood Parkvale 3-1 Longside. Group 2 – Newmachar United P-P Fraserburgh United, Stonehaven 1-1 Sunnybank.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Group 1 – Forres Thistle 3-0 Dufftown.