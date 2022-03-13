Dyce’s Scottish Junior Cup dream dashed by Yoker Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Dyce’s Scottish Junior Cup dream dashed by Yoker Athletic

By Reporter
March 13, 2022, 1:18 pm
Dyce goalkeeper Andy Pennycook up for a corner towards the end of the game in a desperate attempt to equalise. Picture by Paul Glendell
Dyce goalkeeper Andy Pennycook up for a corner towards the end of the game in a desperate attempt to equalise. Picture by Paul Glendell

Dyce bowed out of the Scottish Junior Cup at the quarter-final stage when they were beaten 1-0 by Yoker Athletic at Ian Mair Park.

The game’s only goal came midway through the second half through Scott Gallacher when he collected a wind assisted ball over the top of the home defence and fired the ball into the corner of the net.

Although disappointed, Dyce boss Alfie Youngson conceded the best team on the day progressed.

He said: “It was a scrappy game of very few chances and the conditions certainly didn’t help.

“However, they dealt with the conditions better and, to be honest, we never really turned up on the day and maybe the occasion got to some of my players.

“We’re disappointed but I’d like to wish Yoker all the very best in the semi-final.”

Glen Donald finishes for Dyce but is ruled offside. Picture by Paul Glendell.

In the McBookie.com Superleague, Banks o’ Dee, already crowned champions, remain undefeated this season after goals from Jack Henderson, Ally Stark and Mark Hamilton gave them victory over Hermes at Spain Park.

The day’s top scorers were Culter who hit double figures without reply at bottom of the table Deveronside. Nikolas Wozniak bagged a hat-trick with Ryan Smart (2), Jordan Cromar, Graeme Wilson, Mark Adam, Kai Ross and an own goal completing the scoring.

Yoker Athletic celebrate their winning goal. Picture by Paul Glendell

Strikes from Nathan McKeown and David Clark gave Colony Park the points at home to Nairn St Ninian while Banchory St. Ternan and Montrose Roselea shared the spoils at Milton Park where Paul Esslemont’s effort for Saints was cancelled out by Murray Soutar.

It also finished all square at New Advocates Park where Jordan Morrice was on target for visitors Ellon United against East End.

In the Second Division, Rothie Rovers moved two points behind leaders Forres Thistle and with a game in hand after hitting New Elgin for nine away from home. Jake Stewart led the way with a five goal haul, with the other counters coming from Adam Gordon, Keith Walker, Sam McAlley and an own goal.

Luke Fawcett (2) and Jamie Brown were on the mark as Glentanar defeated Whitehills 3-0 while the game between Islavale and Burghead Thistle was postponed due to a waterlogged surface.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup, Lewis Brown (2), Darren Batty and Adam McKenzie all found the net as Buchanhaven Hearts proved too strong for Aberdeen University while a Neale Davidson double and Dean Still made it two wins out of two for Stoneywood Parkvale who ran out 3-1 winners at home to Longside.

In Group 2, Stonehaven drew 1-1 with Sunnybank at Glenury Park where David Baillie opened the scoring for the home side before Scott Burnett levelled while the game between Newmachar United and Fraserburgh United was another to fall victim to the weather.

In Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup, goals from Matty Davidson, Charlie Beck and a Neil Moir penalty saw Forres Thistle defeat Dufftown.

This weekend’s results…

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Quarter final: Dyce 0-1 Yoker Athletic.

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Banchory St. Ternan 1-1 Montrose Roselea, Banks o’ Dee 3-0 Hermes, Colony Park 2-0 Nairn St Ninian, Deveronside 0-10 Culter, East End 1-1 Ellon United.

SECOND DIVISION – Glentanar 3-0 Whitehills, Islavale P-P Burghead Thistle, New Elgin 0-9 Rothie Rovers.

MORRISON CUP – Group 1: Buchanhaven Hearts 4-0 Aberdeen University, Stoneywood Parkvale 3-1 Longside. Group 2 – Newmachar United P-P Fraserburgh United, Stonehaven 1-1 Sunnybank.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Group 1 – Forres Thistle 3-0 Dufftown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal