North Region Junior football: Dyce boss Alfie Youngson thinks Scottish Junior Cup occasion ‘got to’ players

Dyce bowed out of the Scottish Junior Cup at the quarter-final stage when they were beaten 1-0 by Yoker Athletic at Ian Mair Park.

The game’s only goal came midway through the second half through Scott Gallacher, when he collected a wind-assisted ball over the top of the home defence and fired the ball into the corner of the net.

Although disappointed, Dyce boss Alfie Youngson conceded the best team on the day progressed.

He said: “It was a scrappy game of very few chances and the conditions certainly didn’t help.

“However, they dealt with the conditions better and, to be honest, we never really turned up on the day and maybe the occasion got to some of my players.

“It was a bad goal to lose from our perspective, but a good one from their perspective – as they took the chance when it came.

“Of course it was great for Dyce to get so far in the national tournament, but – with no disrespect to them – they aren’t an Auchinleck Talbot or a Darvel, where if you get beaten you take it on the chin. There was little between the sides and, if we played them 10 times, we’d probably win six of them.

“We’re disappointed, but I’d like to wish Yoker all the very best in the semi-final.

“It was also the biggest crowd in my time at Ian Mair Park and, while the game itself wasn’t great, hopefully they enjoyed the experience enough to come back again.”

The game also came at a cost with enforced substitutions, as Youngson explained: “Midfielder Liam Macdonald hurt his neck and was suffering from concussion inside the opening quarter of an hour and had to come off, and then, in the second half, goalie Daniel Bell also suffered concussion and had to be replaced by Andy Pennycook.”

On the plus side, Dyce don’t have time to dwell on their national tournament exit as they have a North Regional Cup last-eight tie against Sunnybank at Heathryfold on Saturday, followed by the Inter Regional Trophy quarter-final clash at Culter.

Youngson said: “The next three weeks will define our season – not how far we get in the national tournament, but how we do in the local cups.

“We’re still in three cups and have eight league games to play, so we have a minimum of 11 matches to prepare for. There’s got to be the right reaction from the players and we need our big players to stand up and be counted.

“Sunnybank are a very good side, especially at home. We played them pre-season and, although we won 3-2, it was a very close game. They have Scott Burnett, who played with us for a spell, and other players with Superleague experience, so we’re expecting a tough afternoon.”