Invergordon wary of Nairn County as North Caledonian League title is within sight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Invergordon are three wins away from clinching their first North Caledonian League title since 2017.

However, boss Gary Campbell insists they cannot take their eyes off the ball when they travel to eighth-placed hosts Nairn County reserves on Saturday.

Invergordon’s 4-0 victory over Bonar Bridge on Saturday, allied with leaders Loch Ness slipping to a 2-1 loss at Halkirk United, means there is just one point between these keen title challengers.

Loch Ness, who played most of the match without keeper Mikey Miele, who was sent off, have no game this weekend, allowing their rivals to move top should they win at Nairn.

Two home matches follow for Campbell’s troops, against Halkirk United on March 26 and Orkney on April 2.

Newcomers Loch Ness travel to St Duthus a week on Saturday before locking horns with Halkirk in Fortrose.

Invergordon are looking no further ahead than Nairn’s young side, who go into Saturday’s home game on the back of a fine 2-0 win against Alness United on Wednesday night.

When these teams met away back in mid-October it required late goals from Jack Mackay and Ben Kelly for Invergordon to edge to a 3-2 win.

Nairn tested Invergordon last time

So, despite winning just five league games this term, Campbell has respect for a side which reached the last four of the North Caledonian Cup this year.

He said: “Results went our way last weekend and we have a chance. It is in our own hands, which is a bonus.

“Since we got beat by Halkirk last month, we’ve had a good run. We knew we had to win all our games, so from that point, nothing has changed. We have to keep going.

“We have three hard games left, but we have something to aim for.

“However, it was very tight against Nairn earlier in the season, so we’re not taking anything for granted, especially as it’s away from home.

“There really are no easy games. It has been a really competitive league.

“We’ve dropped points against teams lower down the league, so it has already cost us dearly. We have to ensure we win these three games.

“There are hard games for everyone, so there might well be some more swings and roundabouts before the end.”

Denied title chances in past two years

And for Invergordon, who last won the title in 2017, it will be a case of third time lucky should they pip Loch Ness to the title, with Covid halting their chances when out in front over the past two years.

Campbell added: “We were first with two games to go a couple of years ago and didn’t get awarded the title.

“We were also romping it before the last Covid break, so this is the first time in the last five years where we haven’t been ahead at this stage of the season. It’s pretty different for us, so hopefully things will change and we can go on and win it.

“We’ve also lost the title late on within the last five years, so hopefully we aim to make it right this time. It’s a great chance for us, but we know these three games will be difficult.

“The boys have been in good form and they’ve been training hard, so hopefully we’ll be ready to go.”

Ken Morrison is doubtful for Invergordon with an ankle injury, but Cameron Mackintosh and Jack Mackay will come back into contention.

Golspie v Orkney is the first starter

Elsewhere this weekend, last year’s champions Golspie Sutherland get the action started in a 12.30pm start against Orkney.

The third-placed hosts are two places and one point above their opponents, although the islanders do have one game in hand.

Alan Geegan’s St Duthus, who have had a strong winter, lost 2-0 at home to Orkney last weekend and will be keen to return to winning ways when Thurso visit Tain.

The Vikings got a lift in more ways than one when they defeated Nairn 3-0 to move off the bottom spot, with County replacing them there.

Seventh-placed Inverness Athletic return to action as they travel to Halkirk United.

The Anglers still have five fixtures to go and will have an eye on replacing Golspie in third position.