Invergordon top North Caledonian League as Halkirk United stay in contention

By Paul Chalk
March 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Orkney taking to the field at Golspie Sutherland. Picture by Orkney FC
Orkney taking to the field at Golspie Sutherland. Picture by Orkney FC

Invergordon are top of the North Caledonian League after their vital 1-0 victory away to Nairn County reserves on Saturday.

Kyle Maclean netted the all-important goal against a Nairn side which had earned a fine 2-0 midweek win against Alness United.

Gary Campbell’s Invergordon, who last won the title in 2017, are now two points clear of long-time leaders Loch Ness, who return to action at St Duthus next weekend.

The impact of Covid led to the club being denied glory when out in front over the past two years, so their eyes are fixed firmly on the prize this time.

Invergordon and Loch Ness have just two matches remaining as they go for glory, but there is another live contender still to be considered.

Anglers win to stay in contention

Halkirk United, in third position, have four games remaining and could still make a late push for the title following their 3-1 home win over Inverness Athletic.

The Anglers took control with goals from Andrew Mackay and Jonah Martens putting them 2-0 ahead within the first 15 minutes.

Jason Golabek’s side dug in though and got on the scoresheet six minutes before half-time through Martin Duncan.

However, Andrew Mackay added a third goal with a long-ranger early in the second half to give Halkirk a two-goal cushion.

Should they win their last four remaining fixtures, they could rack up 46 points, with Invergordon able to reach 48, so the new pace-setters cannot afford to slip-up.

Loch Ness, if they win their final two fixtures, will also reach 46 points and also be able to cash in on any dropped points by Invergordon.

Golspie edge past visitors Orkney

Last year’s champions Golspie Sutherland are too far behind to retain their title, sitting in third place, seven points behind top-placed Invergordon.

Miller Mackay earned them a 1-0 win against Orkney, who stay in fifth spot with three games to play.

Late Lockett double earns Saints win

St Duthus were made to work hard for their 3-1 win against Thurso in Tain, but it’s a result which leaves them just outside the top five.

Will Ross opened the scoring for the hosts on 22 minutes, but Thurso levelled thanks to James McLean on 65 minutes.

Jake Lockett popped up when it mattered most to score two late goals and secure the victory for St Duthus.

Thurso were last week docked three points for fielding an ineligible player during Saturday’s league meeting with Nairn County, with those points going to Nairn.

The Vikings are now bottom of the pack on nine points, although they still have five games left with Bonar Bridge and Alness their closest rivals.

Next week’s fixtures – Wednesday – Golspie Sutherland v Halkirk United (8pm), Saturday – Alness United v Orkney (12.45pm), Invergordon v Halkirk United (2pm), St Duthus v Loch Ness (2pm), Thurso v Bonar Bridge (2pm).

