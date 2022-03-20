Junior football: Late drama in McLeman Cup as Culter, Montrose Roselea and Bridge of Don Thistle progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Late drama in McLeman Cup as Culter, Montrose Roselea and Bridge of Don Thistle progress

By Reporter
March 20, 2022, 9:28 am Updated: March 20, 2022, 2:00 pm
Elliot Duff (17) celebrates his late winner for Culter against Colony Park. Picture by Wullie Marr
On Friday evening, Montrose Roselea came through the McLeman Cup first round tie against Hermes at Links Park 4-2 on penalties after the game finished goalless after 90 minutes.

Culter are also through following Elliot Duff’s last-minute decider at Crombie Park where Colony Park were the visitors.

The hosts donated all match income from the tie to the Ukraine Humanitarian Charity Fund while Colony Park wore their yellow and blue strip in support of the initiative.

Bridge of Don Thistle progressed 3-1 on penalty kicks after the game at Ellon United finished 1-1 with Sam Muirhead on target for the Jags and Mourad Ahmanache the United marksman.

Culter players celebrate their winning goal in the dying minutes of their McLeman Cup tie. Picture by Wullie Marr

East End are through to the semi-finals of the North Regional Cup after a stunning victory over Banks o’ Dee at New Advocates Park in which Connor Wood scored both goals in the 2-1 win.

Dufftown halted Rothie Rovers progress with a 2-1 home success, with Ben Cullen notching a double for the home side and Stuart Hodge replying for Rovers.

Junior football: Culter FC to donate all match income from cup tie to Ukraine appeal

Stoneywood Parkvale went through 4-1 on spot kicks at Stonehaven after the sides shared six goals in normal time.

Chris Jolly and a Wayne Barron brace did the damage for Hive with Curtis Kane and James Olumofe (2) scored for the visitors. Dyce also made it through, an own goal proving decisive against Sunnybank at Heathryfold.

Culter FC flew a ‘We stand with Ukraine’ flag at their game with Colony Park with all match income donated to a charity appeal. Picture by Wullie Marr

In the McBookie.com Superleague, an own goal gave Banchory St Ternan all three points at Nairn St Ninian while Forres Thistle extended their lead at the head of the Second Division and sealed promotion with Mattie Davidson and Charlie Beck finding the net in the win at New Elgin.

In the other match, Jamie Brown scored the game’s only goal to see Glentanar triumph at home to Burghead Thistle.

In the Morrison Cup Group 2, Newmachar United defeated Cruden Bay 2-0 thanks to a goal in each half from Chris Hardie, the second from the spot, while second half strikes from Sam Phimister and Mike Simpson gave Islavale the in over Whitehills in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Nairn St, Ninian 0-1 Banchory St. Ternan

SECOND DIVISION

Glentanar 1-0 Burghead Thistle

New Elgin 0-2 Forres Thistle

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Quarter-finals: 

Dufftown 2-1 Rothie Rovers

East End 2-1 Banks O’Dee

Stonehaven 3-3 (1-4 pens) Stoneywood Parkvale

Sunnybank 0-1 Dyce

McLEMAN CUP – First round: 

Culter 1-0 Colony Park

Ellon United 1-1 (1-3 pens) Bridge of Don Thistle

Montrose Roselea 0-0 (4-2 pens) Hermes

MORRISON CUP – Group 2

Newmachar United 2-0 Cruden Bay

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Group 1

Islavale 2-0 Whitehills

