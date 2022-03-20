Junior football: Late drama in McLeman Cup as Culter, Montrose Roselea and Bridge of Don Thistle progress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On Friday evening, Montrose Roselea came through the McLeman Cup first round tie against Hermes at Links Park 4-2 on penalties after the game finished goalless after 90 minutes.

Culter are also through following Elliot Duff’s last-minute decider at Crombie Park where Colony Park were the visitors.

The hosts donated all match income from the tie to the Ukraine Humanitarian Charity Fund while Colony Park wore their yellow and blue strip in support of the initiative.

Bridge of Don Thistle progressed 3-1 on penalty kicks after the game at Ellon United finished 1-1 with Sam Muirhead on target for the Jags and Mourad Ahmanache the United marksman.

East End are through to the semi-finals of the North Regional Cup after a stunning victory over Banks o’ Dee at New Advocates Park in which Connor Wood scored both goals in the 2-1 win.

Dufftown halted Rothie Rovers progress with a 2-1 home success, with Ben Cullen notching a double for the home side and Stuart Hodge replying for Rovers.

Stoneywood Parkvale went through 4-1 on spot kicks at Stonehaven after the sides shared six goals in normal time.

Chris Jolly and a Wayne Barron brace did the damage for Hive with Curtis Kane and James Olumofe (2) scored for the visitors. Dyce also made it through, an own goal proving decisive against Sunnybank at Heathryfold.

In the McBookie.com Superleague, an own goal gave Banchory St Ternan all three points at Nairn St Ninian while Forres Thistle extended their lead at the head of the Second Division and sealed promotion with Mattie Davidson and Charlie Beck finding the net in the win at New Elgin.

In the other match, Jamie Brown scored the game’s only goal to see Glentanar triumph at home to Burghead Thistle.

In the Morrison Cup Group 2, Newmachar United defeated Cruden Bay 2-0 thanks to a goal in each half from Chris Hardie, the second from the spot, while second half strikes from Sam Phimister and Mike Simpson gave Islavale the in over Whitehills in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Nairn St, Ninian 0-1 Banchory St. Ternan

SECOND DIVISION

Glentanar 1-0 Burghead Thistle

New Elgin 0-2 Forres Thistle

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Quarter-finals:

Dufftown 2-1 Rothie Rovers

East End 2-1 Banks O’Dee

Stonehaven 3-3 (1-4 pens) Stoneywood Parkvale

Sunnybank 0-1 Dyce

McLEMAN CUP – First round:

Culter 1-0 Colony Park

Ellon United 1-1 (1-3 pens) Bridge of Don Thistle

Montrose Roselea 0-0 (4-2 pens) Hermes

MORRISON CUP – Group 2

Newmachar United 2-0 Cruden Bay

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Group 1

Islavale 2-0 Whitehills