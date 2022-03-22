Elliot Duff signs off with dramatic winner for Culter in McLeman Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elliot Duff gave Culter the perfect send-off in his final match before relocating to England by scoring a last-minute free kick to send his team through to the quarter finals of the McLeman Cup where they will face Bridge of Don Thistle.

The occasion saw all matchday income donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Charity Fund while a minute’s silence was observed prior to kick-off.

The home side created the best openings in the first half with Andy Youngson and William Mathers coming closest to breaking the deadlock.

In a scrappy second period Mathers again scored a decent opportunity, as did substitute Nikolas Wozniak, who dragged an effort just beyond the post.

It looked like a penalty shootout was on the cards until Duff scored his 18th goal of the season with his effort which took a wicked deflection past the Colony keeper.

Crombie Park manager Lee Youngson said: “I thought we had a good first half, we dominated the ball and created four really good chances, and the only thing missing was the goal.

“The second half was scrappy, Colony defended well and will be disappointed to lose the tie late on which is something we’ve done a few times this season.

“We had a few good performers but Jordan Cromar was the highlight, playing out of position again in at right back, and doing very well.

“We looked leggy in certain areas but that was always going to be the case after having a game on Wednesday.

“The day was perfectly set for Elliot, we knew even with an injury he would get a goal, and right enough he did in the closing moments of the game.”

Duff departure a sore one to take for Culter

Youngson is sad to see Duff go but understands the reasons for the player’s departure.

He said: “We’re all gutted to see Elliot relocate to Middlesborough for family reasons and work commitments, as he’s been a big player for us in recent seasons and was improving each week, but we fully understand and support Elliot’s decision.

“I’m delighted Elliot got the send-off he deserves, you could see with the celebrations and emotion how much Elliot means to everyone at the club, and that’s credit to him as he’s not only a fantastic player but an excellent person.

“We’re now looking forward to another two quarter finals against Bridge of Don and Dyce, and we know how tough these games will be but if we continue to perform at the levels we’ve seen in recent weeks we have every opportunity of progressing further in both Cups.”

Up this weekend for Culter is the last eight tie against Dyce at Crombie Park in the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Cup.