Steve Archibald: It is time for Scotland to earn their long wait to grace the World Cup again

Former Scotland international Steve Archibald believes the national team is ready to end its absence from the World Cup finals.

Scotland have not graced the World Cup since France in 1998 under Craig Brown.

But having led the team to last year’s European championship the national team will face Ukraine in the World Cup semi-final play-off in June with a final against either Wales or Austria awaiting the winners.

Archibald, who was in the Scotland squad in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups in Spain and Mexico respectively, believes Steve Clarke has the squad to deliver this summer.

The former Aberdeen striker said: “I think the team has got what it takes to get to the World Cup finals.

“There is a camaraderie about it, the fans are on board which is absolutely vital, the media are on board as well. Everything is going together.

“There is a confidence with the players as well. We have got a couple of players who can score a goal, we have got something different in midfield, a different type of player.

“We can keep possession there, we have got good strong centre backs, we have got an experienced keeper. It is now or never.”

World Cup is the pinnacle for any player

Archibald was lucky enough to play in both Spain and Mexico and he insists there is no greater honour.

The former Barcelona and Spurs forward said: “I think the lads are capable of doing it.

“It is up to Steve Clarke to keep that atmosphere, that desire, that Scottish feeling there and make everybody tune in and understand it’s the World Cup.

“He has to transmit to them the beauty of playing in a World Cup as a player.

“There is nothing more special, it is absolutely fantastic. It is colourful, it is everything, it climax of your career.

“If you are a Scotsman you want to play for Scotland, you want to play at Hampden, you want to play at Wembley, you want to play at a World Cup.”

Scottish striker decline can be traced back to SFA

Archibald played in an era where Scotland had an abundance of great strikers to choose from.

The options are limited for current boss Clarke and Archibald believes the coaching structure in Scotland is the reason for the decline.

He said: “The great Scottish strikers disappeared through a process of how we play the game in Scotland. It’s been a bugbear of mine for a long time.

“It stems from Largs and the coaches that are down there. You’ve then got to look at the quality of management coming into run our game, the processes from the SFA.

“There are a lot of things. There’s a gradual deterioration in our game.

“For Scottish football to change, there has to be fundamental change in terms of the instruction of how we play the game.

“In terms of what comes out of the coaching setup at Largs, there needs to be a revitalisation of Scottish football. If not, it will never change.

“We may get a couple of these players coming through. But they’re coming because they’re playing outside of Scotland, not in Scotland.

“The boys who are playing with clubs in Scotland will find it more difficult in terms of the learning process of adding more parts to their game.

“It is what it is in Scottish football. Some foreign players and coaches have come in. But it’s a different kind of game, the essence of what has been taught over many years in Scotland.

Adams and Dykes offer hope for the future

The 65-year-old may be critical of the SFA but he believes the green shoots of recovery are evident within the squad.

Archibald has been encouraged by the partnership formed by Che Adams of Southampton and Queens Park Rangers forward Lyndon Dykes.

Dykes has withdrawn from the squad for the friendlies against Poland and either Wales or Austria due to a hamstring strain but Archibald believes the duo can be a successful pairing.

He said: “We’re maybe getting back a little bit now.

“I like Che Adams and have liked him from the first time I saw him.

“He’s strong, pacy and needs a little bit more confidence in front of goal but yes, I do like him.

“He’s a hard worker and he lends himself to the team.

“Lyndon Dykes is a guy who has scored important goals for Scotland and as a combination, I like them.

“Dykes is sure-footed in front of goal. If someone plays the ball in for him, he’s going to have an effort at it.

“Adams is powerful and will make defenders work. I like the pair as a strike partnership.”