Steven Naismith reveals efforts to integrate Ross Stewart into Scotland set-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Naismith revealed he has used his Ayrshire roots to make former Ross County striker Ross Stewart at home within the Scotland squad.

Sunderland forward Stewart has earned his first call up to the national team, as part of Steve Clarke’s squad for a friendly double header which starts with Thursday’s home game against Poland.

Stewart has enjoyed an excellent campaign with the League One side, with 22 goals to his name.

The 25-year-old only made the switch to the Black Cats last January, following a highly successful two-and-a-half year spell with County.

Former Staggies manager Stuart Kettlewell earlier this week described his delight at the international recognition earned by Stewart, who he and Steven Ferguson signed from St Mirren in 2018.

Irvine-born Stewart began his career in the junior ranks with Ardeer Thistle and Kilwinning Rangers, before progressing through the leagues following a switch to Albion Rovers in 2016.

Scotland coach Naismith, who grew up in nearby Stewarton, is eager for Stewart to grasp his chance.

Naismith said: “Big Ross hasn’t known many within the squad, but the group is very welcoming. They open up and they have chats.

“They always find something to start that conversation. And it just goes from there. I’ve no doubt that these guys who have come in will feel comfortable. Everyone’s got an interest.

“For myself, big Ross is actually an Ayrshire guy so I was chatting to him about his pathway through.

“It’s slightly different to going through Pro Youth and being at a club.

“He was playing at amateur and junior level. You have those conversations, which gives everybody that kind of ease and understanding with each other.”

Fresh faces can expect ‘busy week’ with national team

Stewart is among five uncapped players within the 25-man squad, along with defenders Aaron Hickey and Craig Halkett, and goalkeepers Liam Kelly and Zander Clark.

Naismith says the incoming players must show they can handle the transition to international football.

He added: “The other thing for all these guys is, when you step on the training pitch, the level you are used to and the level you’ve got to get to is very noticeable from the warm-up onwards.

“The time to take a touch and make a pass, or how quickly the ball moves, is very noticeable. I remember it when I came in.

“That is the biggest thing for them to deal with. This week will be a busy week for them and I’m sure they will be tired by the end of it.

“But that’s just the emotion and the work they are doing on the pitch. They are trying to impress the manager to show that they deserve to be here.”

Friendly offers opportunity to experiment – but momentum still key

Scotland had been due to host Ukraine in their World Cup qualifying semi-final on Thursday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted the postponement of the fixture, with a fresh date still to be scheduled.

Naismith is keen to make the most of the opportunity for Scotland to test themselves against a Polish side ranked 28th in the world – 12 places above Clarke’s side.

He added: “If you are going into the Ukraine play-off game, there is much more tension, and much more riding on it.

“Whereas these games, there is a small opportunity to try things. But knowing the manager, he is very competitive. He will want these games won.

“He will want a performance that we carry on because consistency is the biggest driver going into the next game.

“There is an element of maybe working on a few things but overall the nucleus of the starting team will need to know that this is what we want to do here.

“First of all, we want to get the win. Secondly, we want to play how the manager wants to play because that will inevitably be in his mind for the next game.”