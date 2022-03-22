Scotland keeper Craig Gordon proud to equal Aberdeen legend Willie Miller’s cap count

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keeper Craig Gordon will be proud to equal Aberdeen legend Willie Miller’s Scotland cap count when facing Poland on Thursday.

The Hearts stopper will rack up a 65th cap to move level with Gothenburg Great Miller.

Gordon, 39, will also move into the elite top ten in the all time Scotland appearance list.

The keeper’s land-mark appearance will come in a friendly against Poland – but he wishes it was against Ukraine.

Scotland were set to face Ukraine in the World Cup semi-final at Hampden on Thursday

However, following Russia’s invasion a request from Ukraine to postpone the fixture was accepted.

A new date, hoped for June, has yet to be confirmed for the play-off semi-final.

Gordon said: “I now have the chance of getting into the top ten in the all-time list.

“It is quite a big one, really, when you think back to where I started back in 2004.

“I have not got a number in mind that I want to stop at.

“So I would like a few more.

“I will keep playing and keep doing as well as I can at Hearts and hopefully the manager keeps picking me.”

Remarkable return to Scotland squad

Entering the all time top 10 appearance list is particularly poignant for Gordon after his career was threatened by long term injury.

Gordon looked destined to be stuck on 40 caps after long term knee injury problems.

He battled back to force his way into the international reckoning again and is now Scotland’s number one.

Aberdeen great Miller presented Gordon with a medal for reaching the 50th cap milestone in the Pittodrie dressing room ahead of a 1-0 friendly defeat to the Netherlands on November 9, 2017.

Gordon said: “He (Miller) presented me with my medal for my 50th cap.

“And now here I am another 15 caps later set to join him on that figure.

“It’s quite something.

“Once I am finished playing and actually look back and take stock of all these things it will sink in then.

“At the moment I still have that drive to keep going for more and more.

“But yes, I do notice along the way special moments like this one and it is pretty special to get into the top ten. ”

Joining Scotland legends in top 10

When Gordon earns his 65th cap against Poland only nine players will be ahead of the keeper and Miller in the all time appearance list.

They are: Kenny Dalglish (102 caps), Jim Leighton (91), Darren Fletcher (80), Alex McLeish (77), Paul McStay (76), Tom Boyd (72), Kenny Miller (69), David Weir (69) and Christian Dailly (67).

Gordon said: “Willie congratulated me on first of all reaching 50 caps and also on getting back to that level after injury.

“That was a nice moment to hear that from someone like him who had played so many times for Scotland.

“It was pretty special.

“I am lucky to have had that moment and now join him on the same number of caps should I be selected on Thursday night.”

Hope for Ukraine play-off to go ahead

A new date in June has yet to be confirmed for the play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

Gordon hopes the fixture will go ahead because it will mean the crisis in Ukraine has improved.

💪 Hitting the training pitch and ready to go. ➡️ Join us on Thursday night at Hampden, as we raise funds for @UNICEF_uk's emergency appeal in Ukraine: https://t.co/ZcmhZd6wG1#SCOPOL pic.twitter.com/UN8e33Pxh6 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 22, 2022

He said: “Hopefully the situation is better and we can play.

“That would I think be everyone’s preferred option.

“We want to play the game, we want to win and we want to qualify, obviously.

“But we want to do it the right way and the fairest way possible too.

“We are still a few months out probably from a decision on that but we will have to wait and see.”

Possibility of six games in hectic June

It is hoped the Ukraine match will take place in June, with the winner set to face either Wales or Austria in the final soon after.

Wales will host Austria in Cardiff on Thursday in the other play-off semi-final.

Scotland could face the possibility of playing an unprecedented six games in June if the play-off goes ahead that month, and they also reach the final.

Steve Clarke’s squad already have four Nations League fixtures in a crowded month.

They face a Hampden double header starting with Armenia on June 4 before a scheduled match with Ukraine three days later.

The Scots then play Republic of Ireland away on the 11th and Armenia away on the 14th.

Gordon said: “I’m sure everyone will have a look at that and see what is possible.

“I think it’s quite a difficult situation for everyone trying to shoehorn these games in.

“As players we will try to be ready to play when asked.

“But it will become difficult with the more and more games that we are asked to play at that time of year.

“Let’s see what happens and hopefully it is not six.

“But if it is then we will need a big squad and everyone will need to try and play a part.”