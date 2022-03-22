Scotland keeper Craig Gordon proud to equal Aberdeen legend Willie Miller’s cap count

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scotland keeper Craig Gordon proud to equal Aberdeen legend Willie Miller’s cap count

By Sean Wallace
March 22, 2022, 10:30 pm
Hearts keeper Craig Gordon during a Scotland squad training session.
Keeper Craig Gordon will be proud to equal Aberdeen legend Willie Miller’s Scotland cap count when facing Poland on Thursday.

The Hearts stopper will rack up a 65th cap to move level with Gothenburg Great Miller.

Gordon, 39, will also move into the elite top ten in the all time Scotland appearance list.

The keeper’s land-mark appearance will come in a friendly against Poland – but he wishes it was against Ukraine.

Scotland were set to face Ukraine in the World Cup semi-final at Hampden on Thursday

However, following Russia’s invasion a request from Ukraine to postpone the fixture was accepted.

A new date, hoped for June, has yet to be confirmed for the play-off semi-final.

Scotland’s Liam Kelly (L) and Craig Gordon (R) during a training session ahead of the friendly with Poland.

Gordon said: “I now have the chance of getting into the top ten in the all-time list.

“It is quite a big one, really, when you think back to where I started back in 2004.

“I have not got a number in mind that I want to stop at.

“So I would like a few more.

“I will keep playing and keep doing as well as I can at Hearts and hopefully the manager keeps picking me.”

Scotland’s Craig Gordon during a training session at the Oriam ahead of the Poland friendly.

Remarkable return to Scotland squad

Entering the all time top 10 appearance list is particularly poignant for Gordon after his career was threatened by long term injury.

Gordon looked destined to be stuck on 40 caps after long term knee injury problems.

He battled back to force his way into the international reckoning again and is now Scotland’s number one.

Aberdeen great Miller presented Gordon with a medal for reaching the 50th cap milestone in the Pittodrie dressing room ahead of a 1-0 friendly defeat to the Netherlands on November 9, 2017.

Scotland’s Steve Archibald (left), Willie Miller and Alan Hansen before a 1982 World Cup finals clash with Brazil

Gordon said: “He (Miller) presented me with my medal for my 50th cap.

“And now here I am another 15 caps later set to join him on that figure.

“It’s quite something.

“Once I am finished playing and actually look back and take stock of all these things it will sink in then.

“At the moment I still have that drive to keep going for more and more.

“But yes, I do notice along the way special moments like this one and it is pretty special to get into the top ten. ”

Joining Scotland legends in top 10

When Gordon earns his 65th cap against Poland only nine players will be ahead of the keeper and Miller in the all time appearance list.

They are: Kenny Dalglish (102 caps), Jim Leighton (91), Darren Fletcher (80), Alex McLeish (77), Paul McStay (76), Tom Boyd (72), Kenny Miller (69), David Weir (69) and Christian Dailly (67).

Scotland’s Callum McGregor, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gimour and Aaron Hickey training at the Oriam.

Gordon said: “Willie congratulated me on first of all reaching 50 caps and also on getting back to that level after injury.

“That was a nice moment to hear that from someone like him who had played so many times for Scotland.

“It was pretty special.

“I am lucky to have had that moment and now join him on the same number of caps should I be selected on Thursday night.”

Che Adams leads the squad during a training session at the Oriam, Edinburgh ahead of the Poland friendly.

Hope for Ukraine play-off to go ahead

A new date in June has yet to be confirmed for the play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

Gordon hopes the fixture will go ahead because it will mean the crisis in Ukraine has improved.

He said: “Hopefully the situation is better and we can play.

“That would I think be everyone’s preferred option.

“We want to play the game, we want to win and we want to qualify, obviously.

“But we want to do it the right way and the fairest way possible too.

“We are still a few months out probably from a decision on that but we will have to wait and see.”

Scotland’s John McGinn (L) and Kieran Tierney (R) training ahead of the friendly against Poland.

Possibility of six games in hectic June

It is hoped the Ukraine match will take place in June, with the winner set to face either Wales or Austria in the final soon after.

Wales will host Austria in Cardiff on Thursday in the other play-off semi-final.

Scotland could face the possibility of playing an unprecedented six games in June if the play-off goes ahead that month, and they also reach the final.

Steve Clarke’s squad already have four Nations League fixtures in a crowded month.

They face a Hampden double header starting with Armenia on June 4 before a scheduled match with Ukraine three days later.

The Scots then play Republic of Ireland away on the 11th and Armenia away on the 14th.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney (back to front) train ahead of the friendly with Poland.

Gordon said: “I’m sure everyone will have a look at that and see what is possible.

“I think it’s quite a difficult situation for everyone trying to shoehorn these games in.

“As players we will try to be ready to play when asked.

“But it will become difficult with the more and more games that we are asked to play at that time of year.

“Let’s see what happens and hopefully it is not six.

“But if it is then we will need a big squad and everyone will need to try and play a part.”

 

