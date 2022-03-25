Junior football: Culter and Dyce go head-to-head in Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Culter and Dyce go head-to-head in Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy

By Reporter
March 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Culter and Dyce will meet at Crombie Park.
Culter and Dyce will meet at Crombie Park.

There’s a Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy semi-final spot up for grabs this weekend when Culter welcome Dyce to Crombie Park for what should be an extremely tight encounter.

Another eye-catching tie this weekend is the League Cup last four meeting between Rothie Rovers and Bridge of Don Thistle.

Montrose Roselea face East End in the quarter-finals of the McLeman Cup while in Group 2 of the Morrison Cup Sunnybank entertain Fraserburgh United at Heathryfold.

Forres Thistle are at home to Burghead Thistle in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup with New Elgin travelling to Whitehills in the same section.

Culter’s Nicky Wozniak with the ball, surrounded by Dyce defenders. Picture by Kenny Elrick

McBookie.com Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee are at Spain Park where Banchory St Ternan are the visitors while Hermes end their campaign with a trip to Ellon United and Deveronside meet Nairn St Ninian.

In the First Division, Stoneywood Parkvale can leapfrog Stonehaven at the top with a positive result at Dufftown and in the Second Division, Newmachar United are at Islavale and Glentanar welcome Cruden Bay to Woodside.

All games kick-off at 2pm.

