Junior football: Culter and Dyce go head-to-head in Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s a Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy semi-final spot up for grabs this weekend when Culter welcome Dyce to Crombie Park for what should be an extremely tight encounter.

Another eye-catching tie this weekend is the League Cup last four meeting between Rothie Rovers and Bridge of Don Thistle.

Montrose Roselea face East End in the quarter-finals of the McLeman Cup while in Group 2 of the Morrison Cup Sunnybank entertain Fraserburgh United at Heathryfold.

Forres Thistle are at home to Burghead Thistle in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup with New Elgin travelling to Whitehills in the same section.

McBookie.com Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee are at Spain Park where Banchory St Ternan are the visitors while Hermes end their campaign with a trip to Ellon United and Deveronside meet Nairn St Ninian.

In the First Division, Stoneywood Parkvale can leapfrog Stonehaven at the top with a positive result at Dufftown and in the Second Division, Newmachar United are at Islavale and Glentanar welcome Cruden Bay to Woodside.

All games kick-off at 2pm.