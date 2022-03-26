Striker Che Adams warns in-form Scotland believe they can beat any nation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fired-up striker Che Adams issued a World Cup play-off warning by insisting Scotland can beat any nation.

The Scots are just two wins away from the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

Standing in the way of a first World Cup appearance since 1998 are Ukraine and Wales.

Adams insists Scotland’s confidence is now so high the squad believe they can overcome any team.

Scotland World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine at Hampden has been delayed due to Russia’s invasion.

It is hoped that semi-final can be rescheduled for June but there are fears it could be pushed back to as late as September.

Wales await the winner in the final having beaten Austria 2-1 in the other semi.

With the Ukraine match postponed Scotland hastily organised a fundraising friendly with Poland.

The Scots were denied a seventh straight victory by a controversial injury time penalty in the 1-1 draw.

Adams reckons the frustration at only drawing with Poland shows how far the Scots have progressed, and how high confidence is.

He said: “I saw the result with Wales. I think we can take anyone on our day, to be honest.

‘We make demands on each other every day in training, and we have belief.

“It’s up to us to take that onto the pitch.

“You can see how much belief we have in the squad that we are gutted with a draw against top opposition.”

A draw seems like a negative

Scotland were denied a deserved seventh consecutive win by a 94th-minute converted penalty from Krzysztof Piatek.

Next up the Scots face Austria in a friendly in Vienna.

Southampton striker Adams, 25, said: “A few months ago we would have snatched your hand off for that result.

“But to come away with a draw in a game like that, now it seems like a negative.

“But it’s not.

“It just shows you the leaps and bounds this team has come on.

‘We’ve got great camaraderie in this team.

“Everyone knows their position and their jobs and we have great quality.

“We know what we can do and everyone can see that out on the pitch.

“They can see how together we are and how demanding we are of each other.”

Congested June looms for Scotland

Discussions are ongoing regarding securing a new date for the play-off with Ukraine.

The Nations League window in June was initially suggested, although Scotland boss Steve Clarke admitted that is looking increasingly unlikely.

It’s up to us now to see how far we want to take it. “We need to keep building ahead of the games in June.” Scotland striker Che Adams

Scotland have four Nations League fixtures in June – Armenia (home, June 4), Ukraine (home, June 7), Republic of Ireland (away, June 11) and Armenia (away, June 14).

The draw for the World Cup finals takes place on April 1 with the tournament kicking off in Qatar on November 21.

There are only two more international breaks prior to the World Cup – in June and late September.

On the potential of the play-off being staged in June, Adams said: “It’s going to be hard.

“I think it will maybe be a minimum of five games.

“So it’s going to be a long month but with the quality we have in this squad we can put on a show against anyone.

“It’s up to us now to see how far we want to take it.

“We need to keep building ahead of the games in June.”

Frustration at conceding late penalty

Scotland were denied a seventh straight win for the first time in 95 years when Poland’s Piatek burst past keeper Craig Gordon deep into injury time.

Piatek went down under the faintest of touches and the referee Robert Hennessy awarded a spot kick.

Adams said: “To come away with a draw is gutting.

“We slipped at the end by conceding the penalty, which was quite harsh.

“These things happen. We are still unbeaten and we just need to keep building momentum.

“We have got to take the positives as we dominated for the majority of the match.

“There are so many positives to take into the matches in June.

“With the pressure we put Poland under we could have been a couple of goals up in the first half.

‘We know we can turn it on when we want to with the quality we have in this squad.”

Frozen out Patterson impresses

Everton right-back Nathan Patterson produced an impressive performance against Poland.

That was despite struggling for game time with the Toffees since his £12m move from Rangers in the January transfer window.

Patterson, 20, has played just 45 minutes for Everton.

He started against non league Boreham Wood in the FA Cup but was replaced at half-time.

Adams said: “I can imagine it’s hard for Nathan.

“But with the quality he has got he can spark the game at any time.

‘He did that in the first half.

“He probably got tired towards the end but we have a good squad.”

Patterson can be success in England

Adams is on eight goals for the season in the English Premier League with Southampton.

He knows what it takes to be a success in the English top flight.

Asked if Patterson can make an impact in the Premier League, he said: “Yes, definitely.

“It just takes time and he is still young and still raw.

“He’s still learning his game and he’s got a good manager in Frank Lampard and he’s in a good squad.

“I think he can only get better.”