Junior football: Champions Banks o’ Dee held by Banchory St Ternan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Champions Banks o’ Dee were presented with the McBookie.com Superleague trophy by North Region President Dave Cadenhead after their final home league fixture of the season, a 1-1 share of the spoils with Banchory St Ternan.

Craig MacAskill put the Spain Park side ahead before substitute Jack Stewart equalised.

Deveronside completed their campaign with a 3-2 win at home to Nairn St Ninian.

The win moves them a point clear of Maud, who have two matches left, at the foot of the table.

Jordan Andrew and Gavin Chisholm had earlier given Saints a two goal advantage.

Hermes ended their season with a victory, Callum Youngson netting a brace in the 2-1 success at Ellon United.

Stoneywood Parkvale’s 2-1 defeat at Dufftown leaves Stonehaven in pole position to lift the First Division title with the home side moving into third above Sunnybank.

Dean Still put the visitors in front before strikes from Shaun Gair and Ben Cullen turned the match around.

In the Second Division, Islavale fought out a scoreless draw with Newmachar United, who had Stewart Gerrie red carded, while goals from Stuart Martin, Murray Nicol and John Robertson gave Glentanar a 3-1 home success against Cruden Bay.

Semi-final place for Culter

Ryan Stewart and Jordan Cromar fired the goals for Culter in their Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy quarter final win at Crombie Park at the expense of Dyce while Bridge of Don Thistle left it late to reach the League Cup final at Rothie Rovers.

Kenny Mair gave Rovers the lead before Sam Muirhead levelled and, with penalties looming, Nicky Gordon struck in injury time to put the Jags through.

In the McLeman Cup last eight, a Calum Watson double saw Montrose Roselea get the better of East End, who replied through Josh Bolton.

In the group stages of the Morrison Cup, Ciaran Bloomer and Dylan Cumming scored the goals in Sunnybank’s 2-1 home success against Fraserburgh United.

In the Elginshire Cup group matches, Noel Scott (2), Brodie Christie and Callum Findlater were the goal heroes for Whitehills in the 4-0 beating of New Elgin while it ended 1-1 between Forres Thistle and Burghead Thistle.

RESULTS

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Banks O’Dee 1, Banchory St Ternan 1; Deveronside 3, Nairn St Ninian 2; Ellon United 1, Hermes 2.

FIRST DIVISION – Dufftown 2, Stoneywood Parkvale 1.

SECOND DIVISION – Glentanar 3, Cruden Bay 1; Islavale 0, Newmachar United 0.

QUEST ENGINEERING INTER REGIONAL TROPHY – Quarter-final: Culter 2, Dyce 0.

LEAGUE CUP – Semi-final: Rothie Rovers 1, Bridge of Don Thistle 2.

McLEMAN CUP – Quarter-final: Montrose Roselea 2, East End 1.

MORRISON CUP – Group 2: Sunnybank 2, Fraserburgh United 1.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Group 1: Forres Thistle 1, Burghead Thistle 1; Whitehills 4, New Elgin 0.