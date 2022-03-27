North Caledonian League title race remains alive after Halkirk United defeat Invergordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
North Caledonian League title race remains alive after Halkirk United defeat Invergordon

By Andy Skinner
March 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 27, 2022, 11:53 am
Post Thumbnail

The North Caledonian League remains a three-horse title race after Halkirk United defeated leaders Invergordon.

Halkirk triumphed 3-1 at Recreation Grounds thanks to goals from Andrew Mackay, Graham MacNab and Kyle Henderson, with Kyle Maclean on target for Invergordon.

Although Invergordon remain top of the table with one match remaining, Halkirk are five points behind with a game in hand which keeps them in contention if Invergordon and Loch Ness both lose their final-day fixtures.

Second placed Loch Ness were unable to capitalise on Invergordon’s defeat, as they suffered a 3-0 loss at St Duthus.

A hat-trick by Finn As-Chainey secured the points for the Tain outfit, meaning Loch Ness remain two points adrift of the summit.

Shane Carling’s men play their final fixture of the campaign at home to Halkirk on April 9, with Halkirk finishing their campaign away to Alness United the following week.

Invergordon can secure the title before then however, should they defeat Orkney at home next weekend.

Thurso remain bottom of the table despite a 4-0 triumph over Bonar Bridge, courtesy of goals from Marc MacGregor, Luke Manson, Conor Trueman and James Murray.

Fifth-placed Orkney ran out 3-2 winners against Alness United. Chris Simpson netted a late winner to complete a double, after Liam Delday had opened the scoring early in the second half.

Ryan McFee was on target twice for Alness, who are ninth in the table.

