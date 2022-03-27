North Caledonian League title race remains alive after Halkirk United defeat Invergordon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The North Caledonian League remains a three-horse title race after Halkirk United defeated leaders Invergordon.

Halkirk triumphed 3-1 at Recreation Grounds thanks to goals from Andrew Mackay, Graham MacNab and Kyle Henderson, with Kyle Maclean on target for Invergordon.

Although Invergordon remain top of the table with one match remaining, Halkirk are five points behind with a game in hand which keeps them in contention if Invergordon and Loch Ness both lose their final-day fixtures.

Second placed Loch Ness were unable to capitalise on Invergordon’s defeat, as they suffered a 3-0 loss at St Duthus.

A bitterly disappointing result today up in Tain, but amazingly we ware still in this title race. It will go down to the last day of the season. @Lochnessspirits MOTM: Josh Race#FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/o9XGREEH9F — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) March 26, 2022

A hat-trick by Finn As-Chainey secured the points for the Tain outfit, meaning Loch Ness remain two points adrift of the summit.

Shane Carling’s men play their final fixture of the campaign at home to Halkirk on April 9, with Halkirk finishing their campaign away to Alness United the following week.

Invergordon can secure the title before then however, should they defeat Orkney at home next weekend.

Thurso remain bottom of the table despite a 4-0 triumph over Bonar Bridge, courtesy of goals from Marc MacGregor, Luke Manson, Conor Trueman and James Murray.

FULL-TIME – Thurso 4 v Bonar Bridge 0, Goals from Marc MacGregor (pen), Luke Manson, Conor Trueman and James Murray. #NCFA #northcaley @ Thurso, Highland https://t.co/BjiAk2Phk3 — Thurso Football Club (@ThursoFC) March 26, 2022

Fifth-placed Orkney ran out 3-2 winners against Alness United. Chris Simpson netted a late winner to complete a double, after Liam Delday had opened the scoring early in the second half.

Ryan McFee was on target twice for Alness, who are ninth in the table.