Orkney out to grasp victory as Invergordon get second chance to win North Caledonian League

Determined Orkney boss Charlie Alway would love to be facing Invergordon in a North Caledonian League title showdown on Saturday – but he’s still plotting a victory which could cost their hosts the championship.

Invergordon, who missed the chance to clinch it last week as they lost 3-1 at home to Halkirk, can ensure Loch Ness or Halkirk can’t catch them when they return to league action.

Target of 40 points is Orkney’s aim

While Orkney don’t have a title to aim for this time, they have their own targets and are arriving at Invergordon with the intention to depart with the points.

He said: “At the start of the season, we set out to at least reach 40 points and we knew we’d be competitive.

“We’re not in the title race any more, but we’d still like to get 40 points from these last games (against Invergordon and St Duthus).

“When we look at the games we’ve not won, we’d have no complaints about two or three of them, while two or three of them we hope to improve on next year.

“We had a bad start to the season, but we’ve actually now won 10 out of 13 games. Getting 40 points could be the platform for next year.

“It is such a competitive league, you’re going to have to get more than 40 to win it. For us, it’s great to be involved in big games – that’s what it’s all about.

“At one point, I saw a pathway for a three-way tie for the title. We lost to Golspie recently and that killed us. It would have been great to be going to Invergordon with a chance to still win the title.

“To be fair to Invergordon, they have this home game to win the title. You can’t ask for more than that in your last match of the season.

“But we’re certainly not turning up to let them have a cakewalk.”

Competitive league offers chances

The Orkney boss believes lessons can be learned for his side as they aim to go for glory next term.

He added: “We’ve done the double over Halkirk this season, who are still in there and we’ve beaten St Duthus in Tain and we have them at home to come.

“It’s been such a competitive league and it has been transformed from a few years ago, which is the main positive to come out of the pandemic. We have a strong, competitive division.

“Whoever wins the league will have dropped four or five games and that gives all teams hope. When it’s a smaller league, if you lose more than two games you’re out of it.”

Campbell grateful for second chance

Invergordon boss Gary Campbell is urging his players not to blow the golden chance of winning the league after their slip-up last weekend.

That loss against North Caledonian Cup finalists Halkirk could have seen his side slip to second spot, but main chasers Loch Ness also crashed as they were beaten 3-0 by St Duthus, who face Halkirk in the cup final on Saturday at Dudgeon Park, Brora.

It means victory for Invergordon in their final game against fifth-placed, but in-form Orkney, will ensure they cannot be caught by Loch Ness, who finish their season on April 9 against Halkirk.

An Orkney win this afternoon would keep the door ajar for Loch Ness and Halkirk, the latter of whom have two league games left as they sit five points from top spot.

Campbell is grateful to be in a position to wrap it up after last week’s home defeat and wants his title-hunters to keep their cool with a massive prize at stake.

He said: “I’m very disappointed we didn’t take the opportunity to win last week. We’re lucky enough to have this chance and we aim to make the most of it.

“It was a game which possibly could have gone either way. We didn’t defend set-pieces well enough and went on to lose, although Halkirk are a big, strong side who have been going really well.

“I didn’t know the Loch Ness score during our game. The score was sitting at 1-1 and we perhaps could have been more cautious and played for a draw – but we can’t do anything about that now.

“We have to play better than we did last week – we know what’s at stake, so we need to play well. We shouldn’t need any more incentive than to try and win the league. It is up to us to take advantage.

“I hope we can get over the line because it is a great chance for us after not taking it last Saturday.”

Boss wary of threat from Orkney

Only in the past fortnight have Orkney dropped out of the running at the top, but Campbell is nonetheless wary of their visitors with so much on the line.

He said: “Historically, Orkney have always been up near the top of the league and this will be a really difficult game for us.

“Orkney had a blip at the start of the season, but they have come on to a game.

“No matter where they sit in the league, Orkney will always give you a tough match and this will be no different.”

Mackay quits after Golspie defeat

Also in league action tomorrow, ninth-placed Thurso are home to Alness United, who rose from bottom spot to ninth thanks to a fine 2-0 win against Golspie Sutherland on Tuesday thanks to goals from James Murray and Connor MacLeod.

Following the match, Golspie boss Sam Mackay announced he is stepping down, having been in charge since November 2020.

Last year’s champions are third in the table, but could slip to fifth with Halkirk United and Orkney able to overtake them by the end of the season.