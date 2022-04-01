Halkirk United keen to seal successful season with North Caledonian Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Halkirk United keen to seal successful season with North Caledonian Cup win

By Paul Chalk
April 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 5:31 pm
Halkirk United will face St Duthus in Saturday's North Caledonian Cup final.

Two cup finals and being in title contention two weeks before the end of the season is evidence alone that Halkirk United are a team who mean business.

The Anglers, who contest the North Caledonian Cup final against strong opponents St Duthus at Dudgeon Park, Brora, this afternoon, are outsiders for the North Caledonian League title.

Invergordon will clinch the league championship if they defeat Orkney today, but Loch Ness and Halkirk – who meet next week – could still cash in on a slip by the leaders.

Halkirk also have one extra game to get through when they take on Alness United on April 16.

However, their best shot at glory arrives today as they seek to go one step further than they did in the Football Times Cup final, which they lost on penalties against Thurso earlier this season, in North Caledonian Cup showpiece.

 

Season already a success for Halkirk

Manager Ewan McElroy hopes his players, who have lost just twice in the last 11 games, enjoy the experience and put the silver seal on an impressive campaign.

He said: “The whole squad are looking forward to it. These are the types of experiences you want to be involved in.

“A cup final towards the end of the season is a reward for all the hard work put in by the boys over the course of the season.

“Our main aim was to finish as high up the table as possible and try to be more competitive across all areas and we’ve shown that.

“Granted, I know we’re needing a few favours in terms of the league, but we’re delighted to still be in with a shout in the final two weeks. That’s credit to the squad and everyone involved.

“Any club or any player wants to win any competition they are involved in.

“From our point of view, our season has already been a success. We’ve already been in the Football Times Cup final and caught a few people off guard with our strong league form.

“We just want to go out and give a good account of ourselves and enjoy it.”

Saints are dangerous opponents

Halkirk beat St Duthus 4-0 in the Football Times Cup away back in September, while the league meetings ended in a 4-4 draw and a 4-3 triumph for Saints.

McElroy reckons their dangerous opponents, who have only lost once in 11 games, are a side to be most wary of.

He said: “Both teams are peaking at the right time going into the final. Saints have been in fantastic form. They have a really strong squad, with no real weaknesses.

“They beat us in Halkirk in our most recent fixture, so we know all about them. They’re a talented bunch.

“I think there should be goals in the game. St Duthus have been scoring freely and since the turn of the year they have been the form team in the league, so it will hopefully be an entertaining match.”

Finalists beat league title contenders

In the league last weekend, Halkirk denied Invergordon the title crown by beating them 3-1 on their own turf, while St Duthus’ 3-0 win against Loch Ness prevented the Fortrose-based side from taking top spot.

McElroy reckons both cup finalists can take heart from winning high-pressure league games going into this showdown.

He added: “St Duthus beating Loch Ness quite comfortably shows the strength they have throughout their squad.

“Similarly, should Invergordon win the league on Saturday, we have beaten them a few times this season.

“Last week was a real advert for hard work. The boys grafted superbly well and deserved their win.”

 

