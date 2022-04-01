Halkirk United keen to seal successful season with North Caledonian Cup win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two cup finals and being in title contention two weeks before the end of the season is evidence alone that Halkirk United are a team who mean business.

The Anglers, who contest the North Caledonian Cup final against strong opponents St Duthus at Dudgeon Park, Brora, this afternoon, are outsiders for the North Caledonian League title.

Invergordon will clinch the league championship if they defeat Orkney today, but Loch Ness and Halkirk – who meet next week – could still cash in on a slip by the leaders.

Halkirk also have one extra game to get through when they take on Alness United on April 16.

However, their best shot at glory arrives today as they seek to go one step further than they did in the Football Times Cup final, which they lost on penalties against Thurso earlier this season, in North Caledonian Cup showpiece.

NORTH CALEDONIAN CUP FINAL (SPONSORED BY @PentlandFerries) – 2.4.22

St.Duthus v Halkirk United at Dudgeon Park, Brora (3 p.m) #NCFA #Northcaley pic.twitter.com/5HD5WywDej — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) March 26, 2022

Season already a success for Halkirk

Manager Ewan McElroy hopes his players, who have lost just twice in the last 11 games, enjoy the experience and put the silver seal on an impressive campaign.

He said: “The whole squad are looking forward to it. These are the types of experiences you want to be involved in.

“A cup final towards the end of the season is a reward for all the hard work put in by the boys over the course of the season.

“Our main aim was to finish as high up the table as possible and try to be more competitive across all areas and we’ve shown that.

“Granted, I know we’re needing a few favours in terms of the league, but we’re delighted to still be in with a shout in the final two weeks. That’s credit to the squad and everyone involved.

“Any club or any player wants to win any competition they are involved in.

“From our point of view, our season has already been a success. We’ve already been in the Football Times Cup final and caught a few people off guard with our strong league form.

“We just want to go out and give a good account of ourselves and enjoy it.”

Saints are dangerous opponents

Halkirk beat St Duthus 4-0 in the Football Times Cup away back in September, while the league meetings ended in a 4-4 draw and a 4-3 triumph for Saints.

McElroy reckons their dangerous opponents, who have only lost once in 11 games, are a side to be most wary of.

He said: “Both teams are peaking at the right time going into the final. Saints have been in fantastic form. They have a really strong squad, with no real weaknesses.

“They beat us in Halkirk in our most recent fixture, so we know all about them. They’re a talented bunch.

“I think there should be goals in the game. St Duthus have been scoring freely and since the turn of the year they have been the form team in the league, so it will hopefully be an entertaining match.”

Finalists beat league title contenders

In the league last weekend, Halkirk denied Invergordon the title crown by beating them 3-1 on their own turf, while St Duthus’ 3-0 win against Loch Ness prevented the Fortrose-based side from taking top spot.

McElroy reckons both cup finalists can take heart from winning high-pressure league games going into this showdown.

He added: “St Duthus beating Loch Ness quite comfortably shows the strength they have throughout their squad.

“Similarly, should Invergordon win the league on Saturday, we have beaten them a few times this season.

“Last week was a real advert for hard work. The boys grafted superbly well and deserved their win.”