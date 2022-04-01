Paul Third: Scotland in the hat for the World Cup but let’s not get ahead of ourselves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Paul Third: Scotland in the hat for the World Cup but let’s not get ahead of ourselves

By Paul Third
April 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 8:44 am
The 2022 World Cup draw will be made today in Doha
Scotland fans are used to being within touching distance of something special only to see it cruelly ripped from their grasp but the World Cup draw in Qatar today could be the most gut-wrenching yet.

All eyes will be on Doha at 4.45pm today for an hour-long draw which, by the end of it, will have the Tartan Army dreaming of some glamour ties in the country’s first World Cup finals in 24 years.

For a brief second the heart will flutter when Scotland are placed in a pot before reality slaps us in the face with the same venom Will Smith could muster at the Oscars.

The small matter of beating Ukraine and Wales to officially secure our place has still to be navigated. Two games to book our place in Qatar is all it will take. It sounds easy when you say it.

The Tartan Army are dreaming of following Scotland in Qatar in November

But history has taught fans, especially those prone to donning a kilt, that when it comes to Scotland the path rarely runs smoothly.

For France in 1998 we had months of a build-up to what remains arguably the biggest game in Scotland’s history – the opening match in Paris against the reigning world champions Brazil.

Playing in the opening game was a first, and a glorious one at that, but little did we realise it would the first game of our last finals for more than 20 years.

Karma has a way of making Scotland feel the uglier side of the beautiful game at times.

Best and worst case scenario for the Tartan Army

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne makes it 4-0 during a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and Belgium at Hampden in 2019

June, hopefully, will be when Scotland’s World Cup fate is sealed but for today we are in the draw so let’s afford ourselves a rare chance to dream of who we could face.

Even the optimists looking for a best case scenario can still see a group filled with monumental challenges.

Hosts Qatar by some distance is the nation every team hopes to draw from Pot 1 with Switzerland or Croatia, the 15th and 17th ranked teams in the world respectively, the best possible outcome from Pot 2.

The final options on the wishlist would be Serbia or Tunisia.

It may not sound the most glamorous of groups but it would be the one which gives us the best chance of qualifying for the knockout phase for the first time in our history.

For the worst case scenario you can pretty much take your pick from any of the other nations really.

Qatar are the easiest option by some distance in Pot 1. The rest? Not so much. Take your pick from Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain or Portugal.

Any one of them would be a glamour tie but unlikely to be a winnable one.

The Dutch and the Germans both lurk in Pot 2 along with Denmark and Luis Suarez’s Uruguay while Robert Lewandowski and chums are in Pot 3.

Yes, I know we had a good performance against Poland at Hampden little more than a week ago but a competitive game in the World Cup is odds-on to be a far greater challenger.

If you want to avoid Poland you could face some of the Celtic players with Japan among the Pot 3 seeds.

But no matter how excited you feel when the draw is completed today remember this – even though Scotland are unbeaten in eight matches under Steve Clarke we are not there yet.

