Strathspey Thistle impress to defeat Forres Mechanics and banish slim play-off fears

Strathspey Thistle moved up to 16th in the Highland League with a fine 3-1 win against Forres Mechanics as their safety in the division was confirmed.

With basement side Fort William’s game at Rothes postponed, the Grantown Jags ensured they will not be competing in the new pyramid play-offs for the right to stay at this level.

The victory pulls them 16 points clear of Fort, who have just 15 points left to play for.

Goals from Dylan Lawrence and James McShane had Strathspey coasting, but Ben Barron pulled one back for a 2-1 interval scoreline.

Kris Duncan finished it off in the second half after Forres fought for a leveller.

Thistle have just come through two losing matches against the league’s red-hot title contenders Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle.

Manager Charlie Brown said after the 5-0 weekend loss at Buckie he’d be targeting at least seven points from their last four outings and they played with a purpose here.

There was just one change for the hosts, with goalkeeper Michael MacCallum in for Robert Donaldson.

The 12th-placed Can Cans, who scored a 3-1 comeback victory over Huntly on Saturday, have been shaping for the future.

Captain Martin Groat, Callum Johnston, Thomas Brady, Cameron Hoath and Shaun Morrison have all signed two-year contract extensions to boost boss Steven MacDonald.

Paul Brindle came into the starting line-up for Cameron Hoath, while Owen Paterson began in place of Graham Fraser, who seemingly picked up a knock in the warm-up.

It was blistering start from the Jags under the downpours as they marched into a fifth-minute lead.

A swift attack down the left ended with a half chance in the box and Lawrence pounced to score.

The goal put an extra spring in their step and they sought a second without much delay.

Speedy Ross Logan was thwarted by goalkeeper Stuart Knight, who then denied Kris Duncan.

Forres hit back and Lee Fraser was not far off the mark with a header as he connected with an Allan Macphee cross.

Thistle doubled their advantage on 19 minutes when Andrew Skinner whipped in a free-kick and McShane bulleted the ball past Knight.

A Macphee pile-driver was kept out by MacCallum and a Logan penalty appeal when he went down in the box was waved clear by referee Billy Baxter.

Forres pulled one back on 29 minutes when the in-rushing Barron slid in to convert another telling Macphee assist.

The Mosset Parkers came close to levelling early in the second half, but two fine stops by MacCallum kept his team ahead.

Barron then headed wide when he met a corner as the Can Cans kept the pressure on.

There was a delay in play for several minutes when Fraser Russell was injured and had to be stretchered off.

Jack Davidson came close to adding a killer third for Strathspey, but scooped the ball over the bar from six yards.

However, with 20 minutes to go, Duncan was alert in the box to bury a chance past Knight to complete the scoring for Thistle.

In the closing moments, Brindle pulled a drive wide and it was just not to be for Forres for all their efforts.