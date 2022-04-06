Strathspey Thistle impress to defeat Forres Mechanics and banish slim play-off fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Strathspey Thistle impress to defeat Forres Mechanics and banish slim play-off fears

By Paul Chalk
April 6, 2022, 9:54 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 9:58 pm
Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown.
Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown.

Strathspey Thistle moved up to 16th in the Highland League with a fine 3-1 win against Forres Mechanics as their safety in the division was confirmed.

With basement side Fort William’s game at Rothes postponed, the Grantown Jags ensured they will not be competing in the new pyramid play-offs for the right to stay at this level.

The victory pulls them 16 points clear of Fort, who have just 15 points left to play for.

Goals from Dylan Lawrence and James McShane had Strathspey coasting, but Ben Barron pulled one back for a 2-1 interval scoreline.

Kris Duncan finished it off in the second half after Forres fought for a leveller.

Thistle have just come through two losing matches against the league’s red-hot title contenders Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle.

Manager Charlie Brown said after the 5-0 weekend loss at Buckie he’d be targeting at least seven points from their last four outings and they played with a purpose here.

There was just one change for the hosts, with goalkeeper Michael MacCallum in for Robert Donaldson.

The 12th-placed Can Cans, who scored a 3-1 comeback victory over Huntly on Saturday, have been shaping for the future.

Captain Martin Groat, Callum Johnston, Thomas Brady, Cameron Hoath and Shaun Morrison have all signed two-year contract extensions to boost boss Steven MacDonald.

Paul Brindle came into the starting line-up for Cameron Hoath, while Owen Paterson began in place of Graham Fraser, who seemingly picked up a knock in the warm-up.

It was blistering start from the Jags under the downpours as they marched into a fifth-minute lead.

A swift attack down the left ended with a half chance in the box and Lawrence pounced to score.

The goal put an extra spring in their step and they sought a second without much delay.

Speedy Ross Logan was thwarted by goalkeeper Stuart Knight, who then denied Kris Duncan.

Forres hit back and Lee Fraser was not far off the mark with a header as he connected with an Allan Macphee cross.

Thistle doubled their advantage on 19 minutes when Andrew Skinner whipped in a free-kick and McShane bulleted the ball past Knight.

A Macphee pile-driver was kept out by MacCallum and a Logan penalty appeal when he went down in the box was waved clear by referee Billy Baxter.

Forres pulled one back on 29 minutes when the in-rushing Barron slid in to convert another telling Macphee assist.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.

The Mosset Parkers came close to levelling early in the second half, but two fine stops by MacCallum kept his team ahead.

Barron then headed wide when he met a corner as the Can Cans kept the pressure on.

There was a delay in play for several minutes when Fraser Russell was injured and had to be stretchered off.

Jack Davidson came close to adding a killer third for Strathspey, but scooped the ball over the bar from six yards.

However, with 20 minutes to go, Duncan was alert in the box to bury a chance past Knight to complete the scoring for Thistle.

In the closing moments, Brindle pulled a drive wide and it was just not to be for Forres for all their efforts.

