Loch Ness dig deep to see off Halkirk United and secure second spot in North Caledonian League

By Paul Chalk
April 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
King George V Park, Fortrose, the home venue of North Caledonian League runners-up, Loch Ness.
King George V Park, Fortrose, the home venue of North Caledonian League runners-up, Loch Ness.

Loch Ness underlined their quality in the North Caledonian League as their 4-2 home win against Halkirk United earned them the runners-up spot.

With Invergordon winning the title last week, a defeat to United would have given the visitors a chance to finish best of the rest when they face Alness United on Saturday.

However, Shane Carling’s Loch Ness, who play their home games at Fortrose, dug deep to secure maximum points as they finished their first full NCL season just two points behind Invergordon.

Goals from Phil MacDonald and Darren MacGregor had Loch Ness seemingly cruising with a two-goal interval cushion.

However, Halkirk, who reached two cup finals this season, hit back as two swift Stuart Campbell goals levelled the contest.

MacGregor restored his team’s advantage and the scoring was rounded off late on by Cairn White.

Saints secure fifth spot in Orkney

St Duthus came from a goal down to win 2-1 against Orkney to trade places with their hosts and finish fifth in the North Caledonian League.

Alan Geegan’s side, who won the North Caledonian Cup against Halkirk last weekend, were seeking to finish on a high, with the win needed to knock Orkney from fifth position on goal difference.

It required a fightback as they trailed 1-0 at half-time due to an own goal from Lewis Smith on 38 minutes.

Jake Lockett’s penalty 10 minutes into the second half gave the Tain team hope and James Mackay netted his first goal for the club as they edged it at the death.

Six-goal thriller as Athletic hit back

Thurso, who have shot up the table to seventh with a series of wins, were pegged back late on for a 3-3 draw against visitors Inverness Athletic.

James Murray gave the Vikings an early lead before Ryan Walker levelled the contest for the visitors.

Thurso grasped control of the match in the second half and quickfire goals from Craig Kennedy and James Murray put them 3-1 in front.

However, in Jason Golabek’s final game in charge, the Highland capital men secured an unlikely comeback thanks to a Stephen Rennie goal and a Martin Duncan penalty.

Thurso’s late-season revival will give them hope ahead of next term, while Inverness, under the new management of former St Duthus bosses Andrew and Stuart Ross, will aim to improve on their ninth-placed finish.

