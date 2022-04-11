Danny Law: Refereeing mistakes in top six showdown highlight the need for Scottish clubs to approve VAR

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A week tomorrow the SPFL clubs will vote on the introduction of video assistant referees to Scottish football.

Saturday’s crucial top-six showdown between Aberdeen and Ross County emphasised the need for clubs to vote in favour of VAR.

Unfortunately for referee Greg Aitken he got the two big calls at Pittodrie wrong – and it could have denied Ross County a place in the top six and the possibility of European football next season.

Firstly, the official should have awarded the Staggies a spot-kick when Regan Charles-Cook was brought down by Connor Barron inside the penalty area.

Nothing was given to the fury of the visitors.

Then soon after, a ball struck Jonny Hayes on the arm from close range. The Dons player’s arm was by his side and there was nothing he could do to avoid the ball striking him but referee Aitken – perhaps doubting his earlier decision – pointed to the spot.

Joseph Hungbo kept his composure and slotted home the penalty to propel Malky Mackay’s side into the top six and consign Aberdeen to bottom six football for the first time in almost a decade.

With so much at stake, these decisions had a major bearing on the outcome of what was the most important match of the season for both clubs.

Aberdeen were left feeling aggrieved that the goal they conceded stemmed from a penalty that should not have been awarded, while those of a Ross County persuasion will feel justice was eventually done.

Motion highly likely to be approved

The vote to introduce VAR will take place at the SPFL General Meeting on April 19 with the resolution requiring that 75% of the Premiership clubs, 75% of the Championship clubs and 75% of the clubs in Leagues One and Two vote in favour.

If passed, VAR will be introduced in the top flight in the second half of next season following the break for the Qatar World Cup from November 21 to December 18.

It seems highly likely that the motion will be approved with a plan to make the clubs at the top of the Scottish Premiership pay slightly more than those at the bottom.

Although the plans will have no financial repercussions for the lower league clubs, it will be interesting to see if any of the clubs voice their concerns over its potential use.

We won’t see VAR in Scottish football until December at the earliest but the work is already well under way to ensure the referees are ready to implement this new technology.

An under-18 match between Hearts and Aberdeen at Oriam on Friday was used as a trial for VAR with category one officials taking charge of the game as part of their preparations.

Scottish football “will fall behind other countries” if we refuse to adopt VAR

Scottish referees are understandably keen to see VAR being used in the top flight to help reduce the amount of criticism aimed in their direction for genuine errors and to enable them to keep pace with their European counterparts in order to officiate games at international level and in European club competitions.

There have been plenty of top flight managers this season who have called for the introduction of VAR following controversial decisions against their teams with Livingston boss David Martindale among the most passionate for its introduction.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor is another vocal advocate claiming Scottish football “will fall behind other countries” if we refuse to adopt it.

When Regan Charles-Cook’s appeals for a penalty were waved away at Pittodrie on Saturday afternoon, his desire to see VAR approved will likely have only strengthened.