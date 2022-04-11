Junior football: Banks o’ Dee add League Cup to trophy haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Junior football: Banks o’ Dee add League Cup to trophy haul

By Reporter
April 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Mark Gilmour was on target for Banks o' Dee.
Banks o’ Dee added the League Cup to their trophy collection this season by defeating Bridge of Don Thistle 2-0 at Crombie Park.

Mark Gilmour gave the Spain Park side the interval advantage before Jack Henderson’s penalty in 57 minutes completed the scoring

Rothie Rovers secured promotion from the McBookie.com Second Division at the first time of asking after a 4-0 home victory over Cruden Bay. Jake Stewart opened the scoring early on before Ewan Clark doubled the advantage midway through the first half. Craig Smith added number three after 55 minutes with Clark adding his second to complete the scoring.

Banks o’ Dee celebrate winning the League Cup. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 

In the Superleague, teenager Robbie Campbell notched a brace on his debut as Dyce ran out 5-1 winners at Hall Russell United with Sam Robertson, Jordan Leyden and Mark Bartlet also on the scoresheet.

Goals from Mourad Ahmanache and Grant Thomson gave Ellon United a 2-1 win over Banchory St Ternan at Milton Park with Jack Stewart on target for the home side.

Jack Strachan’s treble saw Colony Park edge it over Montrose Roselea by the odd goal in five with Stephen Greig hitting both of the visitors counters.

East End will face Dufftown in the North Regional Cup final after strikes from Mike Keller, Alex Quantrill and an own goal gave them a 3-0 success against Stoneywood Parkvale at New Advocates Park.

In Group 2 of the Morrison Cup, Jon Robertson, Jamie Brown and Josh Low scored in Glentanar’s 3-0 victory at Fraserburgh United while Clark Robertson scored the game’s only goal as Stonehaven won at Newmachar United.

Burghead Thistle and Islavale shared the spoils in a 2-2 share in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup, while Forres Thistle won 3-1 at New Elgin. The game between Whitehills and Dufftown was postponed.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 1-2 Ellon United

Colony Park 3-2 Montrose Roselea

Hall Russell United 1-5 Dyce

SECOND DIVISION

Rothie Rovers 4-0 Cruden Bay

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Semi-final: 

East End 3-0 Stoneywood Parkvale

MORRISON CUP GROUP 2

Fraaserburgh United 0-3 Glentanar

Newmachar United 0-1 Stonehaven

ELGINSHIRE CUP GROUP 1

Burgead Thistle 2-2 Islavale

New Elgin 1-3 Forres Thistle

Whitehills P-P Dufftown

