Junior football: Banks o’ Dee add League Cup to trophy haul

Banks o’ Dee added the League Cup to their trophy collection this season by defeating Bridge of Don Thistle 2-0 at Crombie Park.

Mark Gilmour gave the Spain Park side the interval advantage before Jack Henderson’s penalty in 57 minutes completed the scoring

Rothie Rovers secured promotion from the McBookie.com Second Division at the first time of asking after a 4-0 home victory over Cruden Bay. Jake Stewart opened the scoring early on before Ewan Clark doubled the advantage midway through the first half. Craig Smith added number three after 55 minutes with Clark adding his second to complete the scoring.

In the Superleague, teenager Robbie Campbell notched a brace on his debut as Dyce ran out 5-1 winners at Hall Russell United with Sam Robertson, Jordan Leyden and Mark Bartlet also on the scoresheet.

Goals from Mourad Ahmanache and Grant Thomson gave Ellon United a 2-1 win over Banchory St Ternan at Milton Park with Jack Stewart on target for the home side.

Jack Strachan’s treble saw Colony Park edge it over Montrose Roselea by the odd goal in five with Stephen Greig hitting both of the visitors counters.

East End will face Dufftown in the North Regional Cup final after strikes from Mike Keller, Alex Quantrill and an own goal gave them a 3-0 success against Stoneywood Parkvale at New Advocates Park.

In Group 2 of the Morrison Cup, Jon Robertson, Jamie Brown and Josh Low scored in Glentanar’s 3-0 victory at Fraserburgh United while Clark Robertson scored the game’s only goal as Stonehaven won at Newmachar United.

Burghead Thistle and Islavale shared the spoils in a 2-2 share in Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup, while Forres Thistle won 3-1 at New Elgin. The game between Whitehills and Dufftown was postponed.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 1-2 Ellon United

Colony Park 3-2 Montrose Roselea

Hall Russell United 1-5 Dyce

SECOND DIVISION

Rothie Rovers 4-0 Cruden Bay

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Semi-final:

East End 3-0 Stoneywood Parkvale

MORRISON CUP GROUP 2

Fraaserburgh United 0-3 Glentanar

Newmachar United 0-1 Stonehaven

ELGINSHIRE CUP GROUP 1

Burgead Thistle 2-2 Islavale

New Elgin 1-3 Forres Thistle

Whitehills P-P Dufftown