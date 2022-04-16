Richard Gordon: Pivotal weekend for Cove Rangers and Fraserburgh to realise title ambitions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While much of the Central Belt focuses on Hampden this weekend, Cove Rangers and Fraserburgh will capture the attention in the north-east.

Cove have their first opportunity to clinch the League One title when they play hosts to Alloa Athletic, while one of the most hotly contested Highland League seasons we have seen will finally go the way of Fraserburgh or Buckie Thistle.

The two sides have shown the most incredible levels of consistency as they pulled clear of their rivals with first Brora Rangers, then Brechin City falling by the wayside.

Fraserburgh go into the final afternoon now three points clear after a run of just one defeat – against Buckie – in their last 18 games. While they play hosts to Forres, Graeme Stewart’s men finish off in Inverness against Clachnacuddin.

The midweek draw against Wick Academy ended a winning streak in the league of 23 matches, and has left them long shots to take the crown.

Missing out will be heart-breaking for the Victoria Park side off the back of last weekend’s defeat to Brora in the Highland League Cup final.

Fraserburgh need a single point to guarantee just the fourth Highland League title in the club’s history and their first in 20 years. That will set up a shootout against Bonnyrigg Rose over the next couple of Saturdays, which will clearly be tough, and keep alive hopes of securing a spot in the SPFL.

Cove did just that three years ago and have adapted to their new surroundings in remarkable fashion. Having won League Two at the first time of asking, they just missed out in the play-offs 12 months ago but have bounced back superbly and are now within touching distance of the Championship.

Having emerged unbeaten – with two crucial victories – from a demanding run of four away encounters against the teams directly below them, Cove now have two on the bounce at home, followed by a trip to East Fife.

It will be a shock if Airdrieonians don’t beat Dumbarton today, so it might be next week at home against the Sons before Cove can tie things up. First, they will be desperate to take care of Alloa this afternoon and a win would make things much less stressful.

As all the drama plays out, the Dons have another week to contemplate the failures of the season before embarking on their first round of bottom six fixtures since 2013.

There was a certain inevitability about the manner of the defeat to Ross County – who deserve the highest praise for their efforts over the past six months – and further confirmation of the massive overhaul Jim Goodwin is going to have to implement.

The last five games will be a struggle, and I wonder how many fans will turn out for the three at Pittodrie. There is still an outside chance of Aberdeen finishing 11th, which will hopefully sharpen minds, and this campaign cannot finish quickly enough.

It would be good to see it do so with a flourish, but that might be expecting a bit too much.

Masters ending felt a little flat

As a golf fanatic I have, for decades now, always looked forward to the first full week in April and the annual extravaganza that is The Masters.

The tournament has generally thrown up more drama and unpredictable excitement than the other Majors and has been elevated by countless outstanding performances.

This year however left me feeling a bit flat.

There was no denying the excellent play of Scottie Scheffler, who looked like winning all weekend. There were a few memorable moments out on the course, but not as many as in previous years; there was a brief challenge at the start of the final round before Cameron Smith imploded on the 12th and Rory McIlroy’s 64 was outstanding but came too late.

Overall, this year’s staging felt as if it could have been any other PGA Tour event.

But 12 months from now, that won’t stop me once again spending hours on the sofa lapping up every minute that I can.